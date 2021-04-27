Baby on board! 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco announced she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Robert Springs.

“We have a healthy baby on the way,” the TLC personality shared in an Instagram caption alongside new portraits showing off her baby bump on Tuesday, April 27. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

Robert said he and Anny found out they would be expanding their family again during the coronavirus pandemic. “That’s the quarantine baby! That’s what happens when you stay in the house. Every day is the weekend,” he said in a video shared with TLCme.

Anny and Robert also have a daughter together, Brenda Aaliyah, whom they welcomed in July 2020. The soon-to-be mom of two revealed they were expecting their first child together in April of last year and told fans during her pregnancy that motherhood was “the most beautiful feeling that [she] ever felt.”

In addition to his children with Anny, Robert has five kids of his own. Robert has custody of his youngest son, 5-year-old Bryson, who can be seen holding up a celebratory balloon in one of their announcement photos with baby Brenda. Anny and Bryson are quite close these days, as she happily stepped up as a mother figure to him.

“It’s like a gift from above,” Robert said of his second child with Anny in TLCme’s video, revealing Bryson put the idea out there before it was even confirmed. “It just happened, but Bryson was playing some baby game on his phone and then he asked for a baby.”

“And now, he wants the baby to be a boy,” Anny chimed in.

Anny and Robert made their reality TV debut in season 7 of the hit TLC series and have since been featured on the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? They met on Facebook, and he proposed within hours of meeting her in person in her native Dominican Republic. She now resides in the United States with Robert, and it won’t be long until their family gets a bit bigger!