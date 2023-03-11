Exclusive 90 Day Fiance’s Natalie and Josh Wouldn’t Last ‘an Hour’ on ‘Naked and Afraid,’ Candice Mishler Says

90 Day Fiancé stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein wouldn’t last “an hour” on the survival series Naked and Afraid, Josh’s ex-wife, Candice Mishler, exclusively tells In Touch.

“Josh and Natalie, but you guys don’t have primitive skills,” Candice, who is set to make her debut on the April 9 episode of Naked and Afraid, tells In Touch. “ An hour maximum and there would be lots of tears. I could already see Natalie crying as soon as she stepped foot outta the car and onto the desert floor wherever she was, she’d be in tears.”

The hit Discovery series pairs up one man and one woman who must work together to survive in the wilderness for 21 days — without water, food or their clothes. Candice says the series is the “real deal” as “they truly place you out there to survive.”

“The camera crew is almost just like a documentary-type crew. Like, they’re, they’re not helping, they’re not telling you what to say. They don’t even talk back to you when you talk to them,” she continues. “They’re really great at their job and none of it’s scripted. We’re just a group of people or two people out there trying to survive and they’re just capturing the moments.”

The mom of two says her experiences during the productions of Naked and Afraid and 90 Day Fiancé were “night and day” when it came to filming.

“We know where we’re going and we know what the story line is supposed to look like,” she says of the long-running TLC series. “Whereas, Naked and Afraid is just real. It’s raw, it’s in the moment. They’re completely different pages.”

Candice was introduced to fans on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life after Josh, 41, and his new love interest, Natalie, 38, traveled to Arizona for their first in person meeting. The blonde beauty famously told Natalie during the trip that she wasn’t Josh’s “usual type.”

“He usually dates girls that are younger,” she said during the October 2022 episode. “Just a different look … that’s all.”

Candice previously confirmed Natalie and Josh were “still dating” as of February 2023 and moving forward with another season of the franchise.

Naked and Afraid airs on Discovery on Sundays at 8 P.M. ET.