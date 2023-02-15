90 Day Fiancé stars Blake Abelard and Jasmin Lahtinen were introduced during season 7 of the franchise — but are they still together in 2023? Keep reading to find out their current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Blake and Jasmin Meet?

After being convinced by a friend to join a dating site, Blake met the Finland native online within a day of downloading the app.

“My first impression of Jasmin was just like, ‘Wow. Super beautiful,’” the audio producer explained during his November 2019 debut. While he initially didn’t think Jasmin was real, it wasn’t until after video chatting that he learned that she wasn’t from the United States, but instead from Helsinki, Finland.

“When I found out that she was, like, on the other side of the world, it’s like, of course, you know, everything’s perfect, and then bam!” he told producers. “It kind of made me think that this couldn’t work, but at the same time, I wanted to meet her and I wanted to see what she was like.”

After flying out across the world to meet her in person for the first time, sparks flew and he continued to make trips back and forth. By his third trip, Blake proposed and the couple began filing for the K-1 visa.

What Happened During ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 7?

Blake and Jasmin documented their first 90 days in America on season 7 of the franchise. While the pair seemed to be in love, both Blake’s family and TLC fans questioned the personal trainer’s intentions as Blake happened to live 10 minutes from Jasmin’s sister, Janette, who also lived in Los Angeles. Jasmin also had no plans of working — something Blake’s mom, Kerline, fiercely disagreed with.

“In L.A., it takes two incomes as a young couple, unless you’re already marrying a millionaire, which my son is not,” Kerline said in January 2020 confessional. “And so, I personally don’t like it because I wasn’t raised that way.”

Jasmin also wasn’t a fan of Blake’s music career and made it clear she didn’t like attending his performances at club venues.

“I don’t go to clubs in Finland. They’re like crowded. There’s too many people, too loud music and smells like alcohol and sweaty people. So clubs are not like for me,” she said in a later scene.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Blake and Jasmin Married?

Blake and Jasmine got married in October 2019. Their nuptials were documented during a February 2020 episode of the series.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Blake and Jasmin Still Together?

Jasmin and Blake are still going strong following their time in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise! The pair celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023 together with roses and chocolate.

“I love you,” the former gymnast captioned the snap of the treats.