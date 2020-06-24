TLC’s hit reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé is known for bringing the drama, and the season 5 cast was no exception. When the season premiered in October 2017, fans were introduced to four new couples and franchise favorites Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou (a.ka. Hassan M’Raouni) returned after making their debut on season 4.

Joining Nicole and Azan were Molly and Luis, Elizabeth and Andrei, Evelyn and David, David and Annie and Josh and Aika. Each couple shared their journey with the K-1 visa process, which allows a foreigner to legally enter the United States as the fiancé of an American citizen. Once the foreigner arrives in the states, the couple has 90 days to get married. If they do not get married within the 90 days, the foreigner will have to return to their native country.

Nicole and Azan were continuing their love story after they got engaged during her trip to Morocco to meet Azan in person for the first time. At the end of season 4, she learned she would have an issue with applying for Azan’s K-1 visa because she did not meet the minimum income required to sponsor a foreigner under the rules of the visa.

But eventually, the Florida native was able to talk her parents into sponsoring Azan’s visa and they moved forward with their plans. At the end of season 5, Azan and Nicole had a date set for Azan’s interview, which is the last step in the visa process. Nicole told her mom, Robbalee Nafziger, that if Azan’s K-1 visa was denied, their plan B was for Nicole to move to Morocco permanently with her daughter, May, from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Molly and Luis shared their love journey after the Georgia native met Luis during a vacation in the Dominican Republic. Their storyline included a shocking twist when producers learned that Molly and Luis were married for the majority of their 90-day process — which was revealed after Luis and the Georgia native got into a huge fight and Luis left to stay with his brother in New Jersey.

Annie and David brought major drama because of the tension between David and his daughter, Ashley, and his friends, married couple Chris Thieneman and Nikki Cooper. Ashley did not approve of her father’s relationship with Annie, who is four years younger than Ashley. Nikki was upset because Chris was helping David financially as he tried to get back on his feet in Louisville, Kentucky after he returned to the United States from Thailand, where he met Annie. This led to a few fights between the couple and David.

Josh and Aika’s obstacle was his friends and family thought the Quezon City, Philippines native was using the Arizona native for a green card. Josh’s past, which included a criminal record that included domestic violence charges (which were eventually dropped) and two previous failed marriages, was also an issue as well as the secret he kept from Aika. Josh previously underwent a vasectomy before he met her, which would hinder her dreams of having children with him.

Evelyn and David had minimal drama in their relationship, despite their disagreement about where they would like to settle down in the United States because the Spain native was not content with living in Evelyn’s hometown of Claremont, New Hampshire. But Elizabeth and Andrei made up for that. The Moldova native didn’t start off on the right foot with the Florida native’s family, which led to tons of tension — especially between Andrei and Elizabeth’s father, Chuck Potthast.

