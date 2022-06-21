Trading in country life for city life? 90 Day Fiancé star Mike Youngquist is selling his house, which sits on a farm in Sequim, Washington, that has been in his family for decades. It was once the marital home he shared with wife Natalie Mordovtseva before In Touch confirmed their split in 2021.

“Sequim is about 7,000 people. Pretty small. About her apartment building back in Kyiv,” Mike said during a confessional on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé.

At the time, Natalie had just relocated to America from her native country of Ukraine on the K-1 visa. The couple had 90 days from the day she touched down in Seattle to get married or she would have to leave the United States. They spent the night in Seattle and drove to Sequim the next morning, and Natalie did not hide her reaction to the modest home and remote location.

As they were driving, Natalie said the road to Sequim was “scary” and dark. “Natalie’s a city girl. She likes the people, she likes the fast pace. Here in this town, it’s a big difference,” Mike admitted in his confessional. “I don’t know if Natalie is gonna like it, but I kinda hope she learns to grow to appreciate it ’cause we’re not moving. There’s no place to go.”

“This house looks like [it’s] from [a] movie,” Natalie said. “It’s like from horror movies. I just hate horror movies. Michael lives in the [woods] and no one is around. Only me and trees.”

Her distaste for her new home didn’t stop at just the area. Once inside Mike’s house, Natalie admitted she wasn’t happy with her new living arrangements. “I mean, the house is really small and the wall is very cold,” Natalie told producers.

However, the reaction to their home was just the least of Mike and Natalie’s problems. The couple continued to clash throughout season 8 and even though Mike called off their wedding the day it was set to take place, they still ended up getting married. In Touch confirmed Mike and Natalie wed on April 15, 2020.

Unfortunately, they continued to experience issues in their marriage. By the time they returned for season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in April 2021, their relationship was on the rocks again. In March 2021, In Touch confirmed Mike and Natalie split earlier that year after less than one year of marriage.

Following their split, Natalie moved to Seattle and then relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida, where she filmed season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. In May 2022, Mike revealed that he had been splitting his time between his home in Sequim and an apartment in Seattle near his job as he adjusts to being a bachelor again, even though he has yet to file for divorce from Natalie.

“I live in Sequim, Washington but I am currently in Seattle right now during the week, Monday through Thursday, and I go back home on the weekends,” Mike said in his confessional on an episode of discovery+’s 90 Day Diaries at the time.

In June 2022, In Touch confirmed that Mike had put his farm and house for sale. The property is currently listed for $675,000.

Keep scrolling below to take a tour of Mike’s house and farm!