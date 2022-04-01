While 90 Day Fiancé fans were able to follow Mike Youngquist‘s estranged wife Natalie Mordovtseva‘s dating journey on 90 Day: The Single Life, he’s been doing just fine on his own and is in a “really good place professionally and with his personal life,” his rep, Howard “Howie” Wood, tells In Touch exclusively.

“Mike has been extremely busy with a new business startup, change of residence and just enjoying life with friends and family,” he says.

Mike and Natalie have been separated since early 2021, though neither have filed for divorce yet. Mike lives in Washington State while Natalie now resides in Florida. On January 25, the TLC star told a fan on social media that she “doesn’t really go out much” in the Sunshine State after a fan inquired about how her “social life” was.

“In the future, I’m going to explore for sure, and then, I will let you know. So, hopefully, it’s great,” Natalie said about her life in St. Petersburg.

Fans have watched the former couple’s entire relationship play out throughout 90 Day Fiancé and its franchises. The couple met when their mutual friends named Mike and Natalie godparents to their child. The pair were already engaged and waiting on Natalie’s K-1 visa to travel to the U.S. from Ukraine when they made their franchise debut in 2019’s 90 Day Fiancé season 7.

When her visa was delayed, Mike traveled to Ukraine, where the couple had a blowout fight after realizing that they had very differing views on such important topics as religion, finances and more. The drama continued into season 8, when Natalie’s K-1 visa was finally approved for her to come to the U.S. Despite their rocky romance, the pair used the 90 days leading up to their wedding to work through their issues.

It turned out to be a disaster, as Natalie hated life in rural Washington, and living together shined a light on how different the two were. Basic meals became an issue for vegetarian and non-drinker Natalie and meat-loving Mike who liked to have a beer with dinner. But despite it all, the pair married in Clallam County, Washington, on April 15, 2020.

Fans followed their messy relationship on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The marriage was anything but, as it was filled with fights, as Mike’s family, especially his mom, Trish, clashed with Natalie.

Mike’s Uncle Beau Lawrence later confirmed the pair parted ways exclusively to In Touch. “She has not been home for a couple of months now,” he revealed in March 2021. “She can stay away for all I care. I’m really hoping [their relationship is over for good],” he added. “I pray to God.” Uncle Beau got his wish!