90 Day Fiancé star Kelly Brown’s time on 90 Day: The Last Resort came to an end following his split from Molly Hopkins.

Molly, 48, and Kelly, 48, admitted they weren’t on the same page when they met with a therapist during the Monday, October 2, episode. Molly said she didn’t know what Kelly wanted from her and claimed he made many promises he didn’t keep. Meanwhile, Kelly argued that she invalidated their relationship from the beginning.

After noting that they took the trip to the resort to see if they could fix their relationship, both Molly and Kelly concluded that their relationship had run its course.

Kelly said he felt numb to the moment before he started packing his bags to go home. “I appreciate everything the retreat has done for me, but Molly and I didn’t stand a chance,” he stated.

As he prepared to leave, Molly stopped by his room to apologize. The retired police officer insisted he does not hate her, though said “it is what it is.” However, it appears he wasn’t as forgiving as he let on and said his ex was not genuine as he left the resort.

Molly introduced 90 Day Fiancé fans to Kelly during a February 2021 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. At the time, she explained that she was instantly smitten with Kelly after he slid into her Instagram DMs. The pair quickly began a long-distance romance, though their relationship wasn’t always smooth sailing.

After viewers watched Kelly struggle to get along with Molly’s daughter ​​daughters Olivia and Kensley, In Touch confirmed in February 2023 that the LiviRae owner and Brooklyn native split in November 2022.

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” Molly’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, exclusively told In Touch. “Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

However, they seemingly reconciled when they both joined the debut season on 90 Day: The Last Resort to work through their issues.

During an August episode, which was filmed in January, Molly and Kelly discussed their relationship problems with a therapist. The mother of two claimed that he didn’t “respect” her “as a mother and a business owner,” while Kelly said he “went against all my beliefs” for her and she did him “wrong.”

Discovery+

Molly later shared more insight into their struggles while talking to costar Angela Deem during the August 21 episode. The TLC personality admitted she had higher expectations for Kelly and thought he would be more of “a man” when he moved from Brooklyn to Georgia.

They seemingly hit their breaking point during a September episode when Molly claimed that they “love each other but they are not in love with each other.” Following the admission, Kelly asked what the goal of mending their relationship was and Molly said she hoped that they would not “hurt each other anymore.”