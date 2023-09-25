90 Day Fiancé star Kelly Brown had a long career before he became a TV personality when he made his reality TV debut during season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside Molly Hopkins. So, what does Kelly do for work and how does he make money?

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kelly’s Job?

The TLC personality previously worked as a police officer in Brooklyn, New York, from July 2002 to July 2022. However, he retired from the job so that he could move to Georgia and be closer to Molly.

What Else Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kelly Do For a Living?

In addition to working as a police officer, Kelly has also made extra cash for his appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

After appearing on 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021, Kelly went on to be featured on 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk. He and Molly are currently appearing on season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which follows fan-favorite couples from the franchise as they make a last-ditch effort to fix the problems in their relationships.

It’s not currently known how much money Kelly makes for his reality TV stints, though 90 Day Fiancé reportedly pays their cast members between $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

How Long Have ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kelly and Molly Been Together?

Following her 2018 divorce from Luis Mendez, Molly introduced viewers to Kelly during a February 2021 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life. At the time, the mother of two explained that she met Kelly when he slid into her Instagram DMs. She was instantly smitten with the Brooklyn native, and they began a long-distance romance.

Despite having instant chemistry, the pair have faced many roadblocks in their relationship including his problems with her daughters, Olivia and Kensley.

In Touch confirmed in February 2023 that the pair had split in November 2022.

“Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior,” Molly’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, owner of Dominton Talent House, exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent privately and during public appearances. These concerns began shortly after Kelly’s retirement and his relocation to Georgia to be near Molly.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kelly and Molly Still Together?

The pair seemed to give their relationship another try when they filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort in January 2023.

Discovery+

During an August episode, Molly and Kelly discussed their relationship problems with a therapist. She claimed that he didn’t “respect” her “as a mother and a business owner,” while Kelly said he “went against all my beliefs” for Molly and she did him “wrong.”

The LiviRae owner later shared more insight into their dynamic while talking to costar Angela Deem during the August 21 episode. Molly admitted she had higher expectations for Kelly and expected him to be more of a “a man” when he moved to Georgia.

The pair seemed to hit their breaking point during a September episode when Molly claimed that she and Kelly “love each other but they are not in love with each other.” After Kelly asked why they were trying to mend their relationship, Molly told him she hoped that they would not “hurt each other anymore.”