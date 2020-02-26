If you tuned in for the season 4 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, you probably already know Usman Umar, a.k.a. rapper “SojaBoy.” The Nigeria native is one of the newest cast members, but there was more than a little confusion surrounding the star after he made his TLC debut. Namely, some fans thought rapper Soulja Boy was announcing a new, international romance. Though the two do share some similarities, SojaBoy is the star of this show. Keep scrolling to learn more about Usman.

He and his lady are hot and heavy.

Usman, 30, will be appearing on the show with Lisa Hamme, who he met online. Though the two had never seen each other in person before they started filming, the rapper had already written his lady a song. But just because these two are into each other, it doesn’t mean we’ll see them walking down the aisle anytime soon. The first trailer for the show hinted that the Pennsylvania native will have trouble with her man hanging around so many other women — and it might put their relationship at risk.

However, he is engaged.

According to his fiancée, he popped the question over a video chat. “About nine months into the relationship, Usman had called me on video, and he said, ‘Baby love, will you marry me?'” Lisa, 52, shared on the show. “I was like, ‘What did you just say?’ He said, ‘Will you marry me?’ I said, ‘I’m accepting your proposal under the stipulation that it’s temporary because I want it to be in person.'” Though she admitted that it might be “crazy” to marry someone she hasn’t physically met, she shared she has “never felt like this in [her] life.”

You can listen to the song he wrote Lisa.

It’s called “I Love You,” and it’s on YouTube. TBH, it’s kind of a banger, and there’s no ambiguity about who exactly the track is dedicated to. “Hello, baby girl, Lisa,” he says in the intro to the tune. “You know, any time I talked to you on the phone, I always told you that I love you. So I decided to do this for you and for the sake of our love. Baby, I love you.” The lyrics are more of the same as he promises he’ll be there for her and that he’ll be with her all of his life. It’s not his only song, either. You can also tune into “Woman,” which he dropped in January 2020. We don’t know about you, but we’ll be listening for any hints that this one is about Lisa, too.