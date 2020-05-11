Addressing some misconceptions. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens are speaking out after they called it quits on the dramatic May 10 episode. Taking to Instagram Stories, Stephanie revealed she trusted her “gut instinct” following their tense dispute over her decision to not come out to her mother.

“People leaving hate know NOTHING, and never will. I assure you the whole situation was so much more complex than you realize,” the 29-year-old began, owning up to her own faults along the way. “I reacted TERRIBLY, but I was under a ton of pressure. It was literally a pressure cooker of emotions. Again, I am seeking help for the way I handle things.”

“Stop trying to diagnose me. You watched a highly edited clip on a reality TV show. You don’t have a PHD. Again, you know NOTHING about the actual situation, and in the end, my gut led me in the right direction,” she explained.

Stephanie addressed that it’s “not necessary” for people to leave shady comments on her page, even though she understands viewers have “ideas” about who she is. “Thanks for watching tonight, hopefully people can watch, judge, and respectfully carry on.” The TV personality also confirmed she apologized to Erika, her mother and “everyone involved.”

Meanwhile, Erika, 24, posted a statement of her own via Instagram Stories, beginning with a quote from Lady Gaga. “I’ve been searching for ways to heal myself, and I’ve found that kindness is the best way,” it read.

“Remember tonight and every night, that no matter what, it’s so important to be kind,” the Australia native wrote, seemingly telling haters to back off Stephanie post-split.

“Remember we are all people,” she added. “We are all human and all have emotions. I thank you all so much for the love and support from the bottom of my heart, but that doesn’t need to be validated with hatefulness towards anyone. Love and light always x.”

Fans watched as the drama played out between the exes on Sunday’s episode. Erika first came out to her parents, introducing Stephanie as her girlfriend to her very supportive mom and dad. When it came time for Stephanie to tell her more “traditional” mother about the woman in her life, she decided to hold off. This caused some tension between the couple, because it reminded Erika of a past on-and-off relationship she was in for 10 years, where her ex never revealed the true nature of their relationship.

After Erika accused Stephanie of playing with her heart, it led to even more turmoil. “There’s obviously a level of misunderstanding between us that I don’t think will ever be resolved. That’s it, we’re done,” Stephanie said.

Even though they are no longer together, it’s clear they both care about each other.