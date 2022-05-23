It’s official. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee have finalized their divorce.

“After an almost two year battle. I am officially DIVORCED. I couldn’t be happier,” the mother of three, 26, confirmed via Instagram on Monday, May 23. “This journey was very difficult and draining.”

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Detailing a tedious legal road, the TLC alum continued, “After my ex had fired his lawyer, he never showed up to court nor took up visits. After almost a year of judge postponing and extending dates for my ex to respond, we finally made it to court.”

Revealing she was awarded full sole and physical custody of their son, Taeyang, 3, Deavan added, “I can finally speak out about my experience and the hell we went through as a family. I plan on releasing a video soon.”

Jihoon did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The 90 Day Fiancé alums confirmed their split in August 2020 while their storyline on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was still playing out on TV. Deavan later confirmed she moved back to America from the couple’s former home in South Korea with their son and her daughter, Drascilla, 5, from a previous relationship.

Shortly after their split, In Touch confirmed Deavan had moved on with a new boyfriend, aspiring actor, Christopher “Topher” Park, in August 2020. Deavan later confirmed in September 2020 that she filed for divorce from Jihoon.

In Touch previously reported in December 2020 that Jihoon hadn’t “reached out” to Deavan in “months” amid their divorce. The source told In Touch exclusively at the time, “Things are very messy with the divorce right now. The papers have been filed, but Jihoon is currently on the run from trying to be served them.”

Jihoon defended his reasoning for blocking his ex via his Instagram Stories in November 2020, admitting he was “ashamed” to see himself on the show.

Also touching on Deavan’s new boyfriend, the South Korean native added, “Being alone is so painful. I miss Taeyang so much and I want to hug him. I felt broken without Taeyang after not being together for a year. But now another man is pretending to be Taeyang’s father and my wife’s husband. On paper, Deavan and I are still married.”

Deavan announced in May 2022 that she is expecting her first child with Christopher. “We are happy to annouce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022 [baby emoji],” the TV personality announced via Instagram. The couple are set to welcome their first child nearly one year after the reality star and actor suffered a miscarriage.