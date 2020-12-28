Not so amicable exes. 90 Day Fiancé star Jihoon Lee “hasn’t reached out” to estranged wife Deavan Clegg in “months” amid their divorce, an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“Things are very messy with the divorce right now. The papers have been filed, but Jihoon is currently on the run from trying to be served them,” the source continues. “Deavan’s lawyer is taking every step possible to make sure he is served and the divorce can be finalized soon so she can officially move on from their relationship.”

Jihoon, 31, confirmed his split from Deavan, 24, in August while their story line on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was still playing out on TV. Deavan then confirmed she moved back to America from the former couple’s marital home in South Korea with their son, 20-month-old Taeyang, and her daughter, 5-year-old Drascilla, from a previous relationship. Shortly after their breakup was revealed, In Touch confirmed Deavan had already moved on and was in a relationship with boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park.

Since Deavan left Jihoon in South Korea, the exes have not been in communication. “He blocked Deavan for five months now so it’s been hard to get a hold of him,” the source adds. “Jihoon hasn’t even reached out to [their son] Taeyang since he’s been back in America, so it’s nice to see Topher step in as a father figure.”

Jihoon previously spoke out against Deavan’s claims, defending himself and explaining the reason why he blocked the mother of his son on all platforms.

“The reality is terrible. I know all this s–t. Like he’s going to have a new father. Do you know how it feels? My heart is always breaking. It happened without my knowledge,” Jihoon wrote in a statement via Instagram on September 3, revealing Deavan had not yet filed for divorce at the time. “And I don’t want to get involved in their lives. So I blocked them all. So extreme. But that’s how I organize my mind-set. I will never forget my son and love him forever.”

Courtesy of Jihoon Lee/Instagram

Deavan later confirmed she filed paperwork for their divorce in South Korea on September 22.

With Reporting by Diana Cooper