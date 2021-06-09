90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg sadly suffered a miscarriage in April, her publicist tells In Touch in a statement while addressing the pregnancy rumors.

“I can confirm Deavan was pregnant and suffered a miscarriage at nine weeks [along],” the TLC alum’s publicist, Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb Marketing, shares on Wednesday, June 9. “This is a private matter that she is grieving over with the support of [boyfriend Christopher ‘Topher‘ Park] and her family by her side. We find it very distasteful that people once close to her would leak something so sensitive in nature to try and get some clout behind their name.”

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

Deavan and her boyfriend, Topher, are going strong to this day and supporting each other through their grief and pregnancy loss. The TV personality previously revealed they first crossed paths while she was still in a relationship with her estranged husband, Jihoon Lee.

Deavan and Topher sparked romance rumors in August 2020 following her split from the South Korea native, 29, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Taeyang. Deavan also has a daughter named Drascilla, 5, from a past relationship.

“The way I met Topher was when I was flying to [South] Korea the first time back in November, it was the first time I was filming. It would be the first time I met Jihoon’s family,” the Happily Ever After? star revealed during a YouTube interview with 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates. Although the duo initially went their separate ways, they ended up reconnecting a few months later. Topher was hanging out with a friend one afternoon and was scrolling through their Instagram feed when Deavan’s account popped up and he recognized her.

Courtesy Deavan Clegg/Instagram; Courtesy of @hyu.nw/Instagram

From there, Deavan and Topher remained in touch via social media and had their first date in Los Angeles, California. Her beau later took a trip to visit her in Utah, where she was living at the time, and they’ve been in a relationship ever since. In March 2021, the couple revealed they were moving to L.A. together amid rumors they could be getting engaged in the near future.

Deavan announced she filed for divorce from Jihoon in September 2020, and it appears they will stay in each other’s lives so they can coparent Taeyang.