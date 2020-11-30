Taking accountability. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee reflected on his marriage and subsequent split from estranged wife Deavan Clegg after the season 2 finale aired.

“Looks like the show’s finally over. I didn’t watch the show, but I could check through DM. I think I learned a lot from marriage and divorce. I was ashamed to see myself on the show. Nevertheless, I sincerely thank you for your support,” Jihoon, 31, wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, November 30.

Courtesy of Jihoon Lee/Instagram

The South Korea native continued, “This show and divorce have been a turning point in my life. I feel like I need to work harder with this. Thank you so much for always supporting me.”

For the most part, Jihoon has been laying low on social media after several months of feuding with Deavan, 24, online. As In Touch previously reported, Jihoon confirmed his split from Deavan in August after she left him in South Korea to return to the United States in May with her daughter, Drascilla, and the couple’s son, Taeyang. On August 24, In Touch confirmed Deavan had already moved on and was in a relationship with new boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park.

Since then, Jihoon seemed to be focusing on himself and his life. In September, he moved out of the apartment he shared with Deavan and their family and has been posting photos of himself during his workdays as a delivery person. Jihoon also underwent a makeover and treated himself to a nose job and a microblading session for his eyebrows.

Later that month, Deavan confirmed she filed for divorce from Jihoon but claimed he refused to sign the paperwork. Jihoon denied her claims and opened up about the reason he underwent his cosmetic procedures.

“I thought Deavan left me because I was a nobody so I invested in myself because I wanted to make myself a better person,” Jihoon wrote via Instagram Story at the time.

He also opened up about how it feels to see his wife move on so quickly with another man. “It’s so hard to pretend to be bright on the outside. It is so hard that I eat one meal a day. But in order to meet the Taeyang later, I want to live only on the positive side and think about seeing him,” he added. “Being alone is so painful. I miss Taeyang so much and I want to hug him. I felt broken without Taeyang after not being together for a year. But now another man is pretending to be Taeyang’s father and my wife’s husband. On paper, Deavan and I are still married.”