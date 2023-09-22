90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days season 6 couples still together

Riley and Violet

Riley and Violet’s relationship was plagued by trust issues, as Riley accused Violet of still being on dating apps while they were together. Violet also told Riley she was pregnant during the September 17 episode, and he wasn’t sure if she was telling the truth or if it was really his child. Now, it seems Riley and Violet have broken up. In August 2023, Riley shared a series of alleged text messages between him and Violet, in which he accused her of manipulation and dishonesty.

“So Violet, I say this with every fiber of my being, I don’t want you, I don’t care if you don’t like how you’re being portrayed on one episode after I’ve been portrayed as a psychopath for 11 of them, and I truly hope you know that once I am able I will expose every single lie, every single begging for me back text you sent my family, and every single fact that will prove you’re the real narcissist, selfish, rude and untrustworthy person that this show has ever seen,” he wrote.

Violet responded by telling Riley that she loved him and cared about him while also accusing him of telling lies. She then appeared to deactivate her Instagram account.