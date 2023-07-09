90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Statler is meeting her girlfriend Dempsey for the first time overseas after initially sparking a romance online — but did their love translate in real life? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Statler and Dempsey’s current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Statler and Dempsey Meet?

Statler is a 33-year-old from Texas and as an adopted child, she considered herself the black sheep in her family.

“I’m feel like I’m definitely more experienced that the average joe or jane, the season 6 star said in a teaser shared by the franchise’s official Instagram page in July 2023, after detailing the extensive places she’s had sex in the past. “I’m a freak. Having a good sex life is really important, but love is the most important thing.”

While she’s looking for unconditional love, after not finding it in the States, she decided to look across the sea in England.

“For some reason, I’m into girls with an accent, specifically an English accent,” she told producers in another scene. “And that led to me finding the most women I have ever met.”

Statler met Dempsey online and was immediately enamored when looking through her photos. After speaking online for more than seven months, Statler is headed to Darlington, England, to meet the 28-year-old for the first time.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Statler and Dempsey Still Together?

Statler and Dempsey have yet to meet in person but when the Texas native travels to the United Kingdom, she plans on moving there permanently — unbeknownst to Dempsey.

While their relationship status has yet to be revealed, the pair follow each other on social media — which is a great sign. Dempsey was also seemingly photographed in Texas in April 2023, showcasing landmarks in both Austin and San Antonio.

“Kite festival,” she captioned a photo, seemingly of Austin’s iconic Kite festival. “Ft. me trying to fly a kite.”

Courtesy of Dempsey/Instagram

Statler also regularly “likes” Dempsey’s photos on the platform, with her most recent “like” being that same month.

Fans will have to tune in to season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET to find out how Statler and Dempsey’s love story plays out.