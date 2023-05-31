90 Day Fiancé’s Tyray and Carmella fell in love before they even video chatted, and they are now sharing their story on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Keep scrolling to learn about their relationship, find out if they’re still together and more.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tyray and Carmella Meet?

Tyray met Carmella, who lives in Barbados, on a dating site nearly four years before they filmed the show.

In a teaser clip for the season 6 premiere shared by Entertainment Tonight, he explained that they are constantly in touch and never run out of things to talk about.

In addition to their easy communication, Tyray said he’s attracted to Carmella because she’s a “hot, thick, beautiful woman” whom he views as a “goddess.”

“Like Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion combined,” he told producers about Carmella during his reality TV debut. “Like, she has all that.”

Tyray then admitted he believes Carmella is his soul mate, noting she has shown him support amid his mother’s health struggles after she had a stroke. Following her health scare, Tyray quit his job and moved in with his mother to take care of her.

How Do ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tyray and Carmella Communicate?

While Tyray is convinced that Carmella is his dream girl, he revealed that they have never video chatted and only communicate through Snapchat.

“We do have, you know, naughty Snapchat sessions,” he explained. “We do send, like, sexy pictures and videos. You know, the booty.”

The TLC personality revealed that he previously asked the Barbados native to talk via video chat, though she didn’t respond to the request.

“Maybe she’s not comfortable, or maybe she doesn’t like video chatting, I know a lot of people don’t,” Tyray said. “I do plan on seeing Carmella soon, I’m just trying to see if I can find a flight that’s in my small budget so that’s pretty much what I’m waiting for at this moment.”

He added, “Carmella is my girlfriend right now, but hopefully soon, my wife.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tyray and Carmella Still Together?

Neither Tyray nor Carmella have publicly revealed if they are still together.

Fans will need to tune in to season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 P.M. ET/PT to find out Tyray and Carmella’s fate.