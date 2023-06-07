While 90 Day Fiancé star David believes he found the love of his life in Sheila, his family has raised concerns about her intentions. Keep scrolling to learn about David and Sheila’s relationship, find out if they’re still together and more.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars David and Sheila Meet?

David explained that he met Sheila, who lives in the Philippines, in a Facebook group for deaf singles two years before they filmed season 6 of ​​90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which premiered on June 4.

He said that he sees a future with Sheila, who is a single mother, and insisted she is “better than any other woman I’ve dated” because of her “sweet” nature.

“When I met Sheila online, I felt it was crazy,” David said in a confessional. “But she’s the perfect soulmate. I really want to trust that this is the real deal. That Sheila really loves me truly as a person. If not, I’ll be broken.”

Why Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star David’s Family Concerned About His Relationship ​With Sheila?

During his reality TV debut, David explained that Sheila began asking him for money during the second year of their relationship. He added that he had sent her a total of $3,000 before they even met in person.

“Sheila never asked me for any money in the first year. Then this last year, she started asking,” the TLC personality said in American Sign Language. “When COVID hit, she lost her job and her house was destroyed by a fire. Then it was hit again by a typhoon. I love Sheila, so I want to help her.”

David’s family has expressed their concerns about him sending money to Sheila, specifically because they have never met in person. However, he explained that he had plans set to travel to the Philippines and finally meet her in person.

When David’s friend Mark asked if he was “nervous” for the trip, the reality star said he wasn’t worried.

“I think she can’t wait to see me, and me too,” he said through a text-to-voice smartphone app. “I need to meet her first, but if it goes well, I will propose.”

Despite David’s confidence in the relationship, Mark continued to express his concerns in a confessional.

“This idea of traveling halfway across the world, it almost sounds like it’s coming out of a fairytale in his mind, this true love story that can have no bad ending,” the bartender said. “But it’s a little worrisome that someone is sending money halfway across the world to this person that they don’t know all that well. It’s very rare that anything like that can work out.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars David and Sheila Still Together?

David and Sheila’s relationship status isn’t currently known. Fans will have to tune in to ​​90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to watch their romance unfold.