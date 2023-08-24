90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 star Riley has seemingly confirmed his split from girlfriend Violet after more than two years and significant roadblocks.

Riley, 48, took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 24, with a series of screenshots of alleged text messages between him and Violet. He accused Violet of lying and causing his father stress when she texted him about their relationship issues. Additionally, he accused her of manipulating people into thinking he is “some type of controlling, insecure person.”

“You want everyone to think you’re sweet and innocent. As long as I’m the one looking like a psychopath it’s OK but the moment I give context and prove to you how disrespectful, hurtful, dishonest you were to me you run and hide,” Riley wrote.

He later texted her, “So Violet, I say this with every fiber of my being, I don’t want you, I don’t care if you don’t like how you’re being portrayed on one episode after I’ve been portrayed as a psychopath for 11 of them, and I truly hope you know that once I am able I will expose every single lie, every single begging for me back text you sent my family, and every single fact that will prove you’re the real narcissist, selfish, rude and untrustworthy person that this show has ever seen.”

Though Riley accused Violet of being “toxic,” she denied the claim and accused Riley of lying. “Everything you say is a lie. You always open my mouth I care about you, I like you, I care and want to help you,” she reportedly wrote.

Violet also appeared to apologize to Riley for not telling him the “truth” and threatened to delete her Instagram account. Her account appears to be deactivated at the time of publication.

Riley and Violet made their debut on Before the 90 Days season 6, which premiered on TLC on June 4. Riley, a military veteran from Queens, New York, met Violet online while scrolling through a Vietnamese dating app. The two connected and talked on the phone every day for nearly two years.

“Violet is … the sweetest jerk I’ve ever met in my life. She is hilarious. She’s very clever with her jokes,” Riley said in the premiere. “She’ll say something real slick. It’s like a joke grenade, it’ll take me, like, three seconds for it to explode.”

Though Riley was head-over-heels for Violet, he was cautious about trusting her. He considered hiring a private investigator to look into her background because she had lied to him about being divorced when they first started talking. He also found that Violet was still on the dating app after she insisted that he delete his profile. The couple had several fights over trust issues during his trip to visit her in Vietnam, and additionally butted heads when Violet accused him of being “rude” to her mom.

The seemingly estranged couple even aired their relationship laundry after their fight regarding Violet’s mother aired, with the Vietnam native writing, “@just_riley I see people make attacks you and I am sorry. I should have admitted that you ask what for my mother to buy and I tell you you don’t need [sic]. I was embarrassed in camera to say my fault so I blame you. I am sorry I create pain for you on social media.”

Riley took to the comment section and told his then-girlfriend that he shouldn’t have apologized, writing, “You literally didn’t need to post this. It doesn’t matter. People only know what they see. I appreciate the post but don’t try to explain anything nobody truly cares.”