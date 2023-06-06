During the season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on June 4, ​franchise newcomer Tyray opened up about his long-distance romance with Carmella. Despite being together for four years, the California native revealed they never video chatted. Keep scrolling to find out if Carmella catfished Tyray, learn about their relationship and more.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tyray and Carmella Meet?

Tyray explained that he met Carmella, who lives in Barbados, on a dating website while making his 90 Day Fiancé franchise debut.

After four years of speaking, he said that they were constantly in touch.

Tyray also told the producers that he’s attracted to Carmella because she’s a “hot, thick, beautiful woman” whom he views as a “goddess.”

The TLC personality said that Carmella is his soul mate and revealed she supported him when he stepped up to help his mother after she suffered a stroke. Following her health scare, Tyray quit his job and moved in with his mother to take care of her ​full time.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tyray and Carmella Communicate Amid Their Long-Distance Romance?

Tyray raised concerns when he told producers that he’s never video chatted with Carmella.

“We do have, you know, naughty Snapchat sessions,” he explained. “We do send, like, sexy pictures and videos. You know, the booty.”

The TV personality then shared that he previously asked Carmella to talk via video chat, though she didn’t respond to the request.

“Maybe she’s not comfortable, or maybe she doesn’t like video chatting, I know a lot of people don’t,” he said. “I do plan on seeing Carmella soon, I’m just trying to see if I can find a flight that’s in my small budget so that’s pretty much what I’m waiting for at this moment.”

Despite their lack of video chatting, Tyray insisted that he saw a future with the Barbados native. “Carmella is my girlfriend right now, but hopefully soon, my wife,” he said.

Was ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tyray Catfished by Carmella?

At the end of the season premiere episode, a producer named David told Tyray that they learned information about Carmella. Before the producer shared the news, he told Tyray that he could choose whether or not ​to continue on the show.

“We’ve learned Carmella has not been honest with you about who she is,” David explained. “The person you’ve been messaging with for the last several years is not the same woman in the pictures and videos.”

The producer shared that they learned Carmella was lying about her identity when they called the number Tyray provided for them. Once they were in touch with the person, they learned that a man had been pretending to be Carmella.

Tyray was left speechless and simply said, “Wow.”

TLC

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tyray React to Being Catfished?

While producers gave Tyray the option to quit the show following the betrayal, it appears that he will continue starring on the season.

In a teaser clip that highlighted upcoming episodes, he was seen throwing his phone after a friend showed him Carmella’s photos on a website for escorts.