Exclusive 90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Details New Job as the ‘Boss’ of Her Own Salon — Is She Done With Reality TV for Good?

Making boss moves! 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Martson is realizing her dream of having a career in the beauty industry with the upcoming opening of her own salon, Martson Hair Company.

“I’ve always wanted to go to beauty school and open a salon since a young age. I was swayed to go to dental hygiene school and didn’t end up liking it,” Ashley, 35, exclusively tells In Touch. “So, I decided to go back to school and open a salon. I love doing hair and making people feel beautiful and confident.”

Courtesy of Ashley Martson/Instagram

As the owner, Ashley will be running the salon and hiring “at least 13 people” to work for her, she reveals. She already has a few stylists and facial technicians hired ahead of the opening. On top of that, Ashley will also be keeping her book full with clients of her own. “I will be very busy but I love busy,” she adds.

The theme of her salon will be “modern glam style,” featuring nine styling chairs as well as a facial and waxing room. She will be offering all hair services, including extensions, facials, waxing, makeup and eyelash extensions.

“The salon will be undergoing a complete renovation starting this week, so I am shooting for a grand opening in August/September,” she explains. As for what she’s most looking forward to with her newest career venture, she says, “Just being my own boss, working with clients and employees, and running a successful, fun salon.”

Ashley made her reality TV debut in 2018 when she joined season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, where she documented the 90 days leading up to her ex-husband, Jay Smith. The couple’s relationship was tumultuous and they were already on the rocks by the time they returned for season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The Pennsylvania native filed for divorce from the Jamaica native in January 2019 after eight months of marriage, but she withdrew the paperwork several weeks later. The couple reconciled but split again in April 2019, and Ashley refiled for divorce. The exes reunited that summer but broke up yet again shortly after. In March 2020, the couple shocked fans when they revealed they were back together and that Ashley had “ripped up” their divorce docs.

Unfortunately, they could not make their marriage work and Ashley refiled paperwork for divorce in October 2020. It was finalized in March.

Even though her love story was not a success, the blonde beauty still keeps in touch with her fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members. “I still talk with Kalani [Faagata], Kolini [Faagata], Tiffany [Franco], Kyia [Lathan-Shodipe], David [Toborowsky] and a few others,” Ashley says. “Not as much as I’d like to but we do check in with each other from time to time. Life is busy [for] all of us.”

As for the status of her relationship with Jay, 23, Ashley says they have minimal communication. “I got a ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ and ‘good luck with the salon’ and that’s all I have heard from him in months, aside from business discussions regarding the tattoo shop,” she reveals, mentioning the shop she helped him launch before their divorce. “The property is still mine but we are working on getting it transferred over to Jay.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Looking ahead, Ashley plans to have a big grand opening party for her salon when it opens later this summer/early fall. As for her career on reality TV, she’s ready to move on from it for good.

“I have no plans to ever return to any reality show in the future,” Ashley says. “For now, my main focus is passing my boards and graduating beauty school. My salon will be opening the same time that happens.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper