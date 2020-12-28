Closing a chapter. 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Smith (née Martson) confirms she refiled for divorce from her estranged husband, Jay Smith, for a third time in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“It was done months ago,” the season 6 personality, 34, reveals about their relationship status. “[It] should be finalized in February 2021 if Jay signs. We have a 90-day waiting period until it can be final. Had a hard time getting him served, so that’s why it states that it was reinstated in November [2019].”

Ashley submitted the paperwork to legally end their marriage on October 23 in York, Pennsylvania, where they both reside, In Touch can confirm. “I just want a divorce and him out of my life forever. Biggest mistake of my life that I’ll regret forever,” she tells In Touch.

The pair previously reconciled in March 2020, having announced they “ripped up” their previous divorce papers while sharing the news they were back together.

“I feel like if you have trouble in your marriage or relationship and you choose to try it again, you have to tell yourself before you get back into that relationship ‘the past is the past’ and you chose to forgive what they did,” she said in a YouTube video at the time. Fans speculated they were giving their romance another try when they both posted flirty TikTok videos while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother of two last filed for divorce from the Jamaica native, 23, in April 2019, shortly before they returned for season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The pair weathered several cheating scandals and dealt with no shortage of turmoil. Jay was arrested for violating a probation order placed against him by Ashley in July 2019, after which he was placed in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody because he was not a U.S. citizen at the time. He was found guilty of violating the PFA and was sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to pay $100 fine, as well as six months probation which was completed in January 2020.

Ashley first filed for divorce from Jay — whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher Smith — in January 2019 after eight months of marriage. However, she withdrew the paperwork less than two weeks later.

Jay previously discussed the efforts he made to reconcile with his estranged wife. In February, the tattoo artist revealed he had broken up with his then-girlfriend to fix things with Ashley during an exclusive tell-all interview with In Touch. Even though they were estranged at the time, Jay said he would always have love for Ashley because of the strong woman she is.

“She’s my first wife, so I’m still going to have that soft spot in my heart for her no matter what,” he told In Touch. “I just can’t deal with her.”

Ashley and Jay were first introduced to fans on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, showing the time leading up to their nuptials on May 16, 2018. The now-exes celebrated their third wedding anniversary together this year before parting ways.

It appears this could be the end of their love story.