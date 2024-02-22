90 Day Fiancé star Mahmoud El Sherbiny was charged with domestic violence after an altercation with his wife, Nicole Sherbiny, In Touch can confirm.

Mahmoud, 31, was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence on February 20, according to legal documents viewed by In Touch. 90 Day Fiancé bloggers Merrypants and John Yates were the first to report the news. Mahmoud has a court date set for mid-March.

The news comes one week after TLC announced Nicole and Mahmoud’s return to TV screens on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the spinoff that documents 90 Day Fiancé couples after making it down the aisle.

“After four years in Egypt, Nicole has returned to L.A. in hopes that she and Mahmoud can make a life together in America,” the network teased in an official press release on February 14. “As Nicole rediscovers herself in Los Angeles, how will Mahmoud cope with the huge cultural differences he’s about to face? Will they be able to find common ground or are their differences too much to overcome?”

Nicole and Mahmoud first introduced their relationship on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in January 2023. The pair crossed paths after Nicole wandered into a fabric store where Mahmoud worked while on a trip in Egypt and was immediately smitten upon meeting him.

“I was shopping and there was this super cute boy, with these big brown eyes and these big sexy muscles. He said, ‘You should stay in Egypt and be my wife,’” the clothing reseller explained before laughing off Mahmoud’s question during their February 2023 debut. “He asked me if I really would marry him, so I said, ‘Yes, of course, yeah.’”

Nicole returned to Egypt to marry Mahmoud in two ceremonies, once at the Justice Department and once with a full wedding party, but kept it a secret before deciding two months later that she wanted to return to America.

After moving back to America, Nicole asked Mahmoud for a divorce 11 months into their marriage. After changing her mind, she decided she wanted to return to Egypt to work things out. The spinoff followed the couple and their many blowups as Nicole considered her future overseas.

Nicole and Mahmoud were seemingly still going strong as of last month, with Mahmoud sharing a loved-up tribute commemorating their fifth wedding anniversary.

“Happy 5th anniversary to the love of my life! Words can’t express how grateful I am to have you by my side,” the Egypt native shared on January 31. “You bring joy, love, and laughter to my days, and I cherish every moment we spend together. Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Here’s to many more years of love and happiness together. I love you endlessly, my beautiful wife.”