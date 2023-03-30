Long-distance love. 90 Day Fiancé star Jen Boecher’s visa issues won’t be resolved any time soon amid her international romance with Rishi Singh, a legal expert exclusively tells In Touch.

“I am unfamiliar with immigration laws in India. I am, however, familiar with United States immigration laws,” immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez explains to In Touch. “If the immigration system is anything like over here, then she will be waiting a long time due to COVID.”

Kathleen, who is represented by Dominique Enchinton owner of Dominton Talent House, adds, “COVID causes significant delays all over the world for various embassies.”

During the March 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen, 46, ​visited an Indian immigration lawyer to discuss ​how she can stay in India after moving from the United States.

While Jen knew her visa was only valid for 120 days and she could only stay in India for 30 days, she assumed that she was allowed to leave and come back within that time frame.

“From what I understand, I have to leave the country every 30 days,” the TLC personality told lawyer Nipun Khanna.

Jen was shocked when the attorney explained, “Once when you leave this country, you have to apply for the tourist visa again.”

He further stated that Jen’s visa was for a single entry and only valid for 30 days.

“When you step out of this country, this visa is invalid,” Nipun told the cameras. “It was pretty much written up front on the visa that it’s a single entry 30 days visa. She didn’t have any clue. I feel like this is crazy American behavior.”

After the lawyer explained that reapplying for a tourist visa could take time amid delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he advised Jen to return to the United States and reapply for a new visa there.

Jen admitted in a confessional that the situation seemed “hopeless,” and she wondered if it was a sign that she and Rishi, 32, aren’t meant to be.

Courtesy of Rishi Singh (1); TLC (2)

Later in the episode, she told the personal trainer that she had to return home to the United States to sort out her visa issues.

“I hope we will make it,” he told her. “I don’t want to lose you because of that ​f—king visa.”

Jen’s return to the United States is not the first time the couple has been separated. After they met during her solo trip to India, they quickly became engaged but were kept apart for two years due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.