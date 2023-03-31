Red flags? 90 Day Fiancé stars Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh hit a rough spot in their relationship when she learned that he sent a sexy photo to another woman. Keep scrolling to find out if Rishi cheated on Jen, learn more about the scandal and find out if they’re still together today.

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Rishi Cheat on Jen?

During the March 26, 2023, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen learned that Rishi sent a “half-naked” photo of himself to another woman.

When she confronted him about it and asked why he sent the revealing photo, Rishi didn’t seem to think it was a big deal. “I just send them, reply, nothing more than that,” he responded.

After Jen said that Rishi’s answer was “bulls–t,” she told him that it was “embarrassing” for her.

“I’m questioning my judgment, I’m questioning everything,” the TLC personality added in a confessional.

What Other Problems Have ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jen and Rishi Faced In Their Relationship?

In addition to Rishi sending risqué photos to other women, the couple hit another roadblock during the March 19 episode when Jen dealt with visa issues.

The TV personality visited an Indian immigration lawyer to discuss her options to stay in the country after moving from the United States to be with Rishi. While she knew her visa was only valid for 120 days and she could stay in India for 30 days at a time, Jen believed she was allowed to leave and come back within that time frame.

However, she was shocked when the attorney told her she would have to apply for a new tourist visa in order to come back into the country.

“When you step out of this country, this visa is invalid,” the lawyer told the cameras. “It was pretty much written up front on the visa that it’s a single entry 30 days visa. She didn’t have any clue. I feel like this is crazy American behavior.”

Jen admitted in a confessional that she felt “hopeless” about the situation, while Rishi expressed his fears that she would leave India and never come back.

TLC

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jen and Rishi Still Together?

Despite their problems, Jen and Rishi appear to still be going strong.

They regularly feature each other in their Instagram posts, while Jen appears to be living in Jaipur City, India, with her man.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post on March 19, 2023, that included photos of Rishi striking different poses on a chair. “You make me happier than I ever thought I could be,” they captioned the snapshots.