90 Day Fiancé star Nicola Kanaana was spotted in America with Meisha Johnson and “they ​looked very happy together,” ​an eye witness exclusively tells In Touch.

“I can confirm Nicola is in the U.S. I just spotted Meisha and Nicola together in her hometown of Blaine, Minnesota, coming out of a shopping trip at Target,” Kim Rek, who spotted the couple on August 9, exclusively tells In Touch. “Nicola was a gentleman and carried all their bags as they walked the short few blocks back to her townhome!”

The eyewitness adds that Nicola, 46, and Meisha, 43, were “talking, smiling and laughing” during the outing. “They walked back to her townhome, which is very close,” Kim continues. “I called out their names as I drove by and they smiled and waved at me.”

Nicola and Meisha met online over seven years ago after the former “party girl” converted to Catholicism and began exploring her newfound faith. Even before Meisha traveled to Israel to meet Nicola in person, the pair expressed their concerns about their different experience levels. While Nicola is a proud virgin and is waiting for marriage, Meisha was previously married and has two daughters.

“While I so admire his convictions, at the same time, it makes me worried knowing that I need certain things like affection. A lot of affection,” she told cameras during her debut episode. “Obviously, there’s no sex before marriage. So when I get there, I have to just see how he is with just even just basic affection.”

Despite their different experiences, the couple documented their first meeting during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Not only did they struggle with intimacy, but Nicola also worried that his mother, Nadia, wouldn’t approve of Meisha because of her past.

He explained during the ​Sunday, August 20 episode that his mother “can be a very difficult woman” and is “set in her way.”

“She will never expect that Meisha will be like the type of woman for me because she’s diverse. American. Not a virgin,” Nicola shared. “I basically hide Meisha [for] seven years … so that’s going to be a heart attack for my mom — like an atomic bomb that I’m dropping on my mom.”

He then asked Meisha to avoid discussing her past divorce during their meeting with Nadia. “I’m not gonna hide who I am. That’d be weird,” she responded. “I’m not gonna lie, period. So, tomorrow my hope is that you can be just as proud of who I am as I am.”

Once they met up with Nadia, she and Meisha struggled to communicate due to their language barrier. Additionally, Nadia admitted she was confused about why Nicola brought her to meet the family.

“Once I explain to them who Meisha is, what she is to me, her status, things will start to fall down,” Nicola said in a confessional. “I’ll be honest, I am a little bit hesitant. Like awkward, like maybe it’s bad idea to introduce me to my family.”