What Has ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Meisha Said About Boyfriend Nicola Being a Virgin? See Quotes

Different lifestyles. 90 Day Fiancé star Nicola opened about being a virgin when he made his franchise debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alongside his long-distance girlfriend, Meisha Johnson.

During the June 18 episode, Meisha explained that she used to be the “fun, party girl.” However, her lifestyle changed when she decided to practice Catholicism.

“I was not raised with any religion,” she explained. “But over a decade ago, I had a pretty profound spiritual awakening. While I was vacuuming my living room, I had a vision of two huge suns suspended out of the sky in front of my window. And the first thing that I thought was, ‘Am I having a heart attack?’”

The TLC personality continued, “I was terrified and I started to slink down to the ground, almost as if something was pushing me down. And there was a voice that was seared into my mind that told me to pray and then I was led to the Bible. So I read it straight through to the very last paragraph of Revelation and that led me to the steps of the Roman Catholic Church.”

Meisha met Nicola seven years ago while she was exploring her newfound faith, which she admitted was an initially lonely journey.

“He is the most incredible human being that I have ever met,” the Minnesota native said about Nicola. “Everything was just so in sync: our heart, our soul, our mind. I am absolutely in love with the man.”

Despite having dated other women in the past, Nicola is a proud virgin who is waiting to have sex until marriage.

“The last time I kissed a woman was 16 years ago, I haven’t touched a woman for 16 years,” the Israel native explained in a confessional. “So it don’t matter if I am 18 or 46 or 65, I have to be virgin and celibate until I get married to the right woman [sic].”

He went on to note that he never expected to fall in love with a divorced woman and he originally assumed he would marry a virgin.

“I don’t like that Meisha slept with somebody else before. But the Bible tells you that when Jesus comes into your life, you become a new creature. Your past [does not] matter anymore,” he told his friend Wasim. “So I must look at Meisha now in a new way. She’s a virgin, because the Holy Spirit entered her life and changed her from inside to outside.”

Keep scrolling to see everything Meisha and Nicola have said about him being a virgin.