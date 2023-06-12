90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda hit a roadblock in their relationship when she refused to get a prenuptial agreement. Keep scrolling to find out if the couple ever agreed to a prenup, find out where they stand today and more.

What Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Gino Said About Having a Prenup With Jasmine?

Gino revealed that he discussed a prenup with Jasmine during the June 11 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

“Jasmine and I had a brief conversation about [getting a] prenup in the past. She shut it down quickly,” he said during a confessional. “And I didn’t want to drag this thing out. But now prenup is something that I’m actually considering because I want to protect myself.”

During the episode, Gino’s cousin Marco told the reality star that he seemed scared that Jasmine would “walk away” if he brought up getting a prenup again.

“Not just walk away, she’s gonna blow up,” Gino responded. “It’s like saying I don’t trust you.”

Despite his hesitations, the TLC personality acknowledged that he couldn’t keep “putting off this premium conversation” and that it was time for him to “stand up” for himself.

“But, you know, it might not go well. We could permanently break up or something,” Gino continued. “And you know, I don’t want to be in that situation. I understand. I’m not gonna get pushed around.”

What Has ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jasmine Said About Having a Prenup with Gino?

Jasmine hasn’t publicly spoken about Gino’s desire to have a prenup, though she did admit to her friends that his family is concerned about her intentions.

The Panama native said that his family views her as “an opportunist,” adding, “Someone who just wants to go to the United States, marry Gino and after I’m secure with the citizenship, just goodbye Gino.”

Jasmine then admitted she planned to ask Gino for more financial security when she moved to the United States.

“I want to suggest to him that he writes a will. And everything would be left in my name,” she said. “I mean, I’m leaving my family, my stability, my happiness, my beautiful country surrounded by seas. I need it.”

Jasmine continued to note how important it is that Gino takes care of her. “If I’m going to leave the only home I’ve ever known and move to Michigan, I really need to feel from Gino that I’m going to be looked after and that I’m going to be number one in his life and at this moment, I don’t feel like that,” she said.

Do ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jasmine and Gino Have a Prenup?

It is not currently clear if Jasmine and Gino agreed to have a prenup.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jasmine and Gino Still Together?

The couple – who made their reality TV debut during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days – have had several ups and downs over the years. While Gino sent risqué photos of Jasmine to his ex, the season 6 trailer teased that she may have cheated.

Despite their problems, Gino and Jasmine got engaged at the end of season 5.

They have since deleted most of their photos together on social media, though have hinted that they’re still together by continuing to follow each other.