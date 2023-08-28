90 Day Fiancé star David Dangerfield prepared to propose to Sheila Mangubat after he traveled to the Philippines to pursue their relationship in person.

David, 43, planned to pop the question while taking Sheila, 31, out to a romantic dinner, which was featured in a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 4, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days shared by Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m ready, but nothing is a sure thing,” David said in a confessional before proposing. “So I’ll be nervous until she says ‘yes.'”

He continued, “I’ve never found true love and now with Sheila I finally have it. I believe in our relationship and I hope Sheila believes in it too. This will decide our future.”

During the date, Sheila was in good spirits as she admitted she had “never been to a fancy dinner.” She added, “I feel like I’m a queen.”

While it’s not clear if Sheila said yes to the proposal, she gushed about their relationship while talking to the cameras. “This trip is not always easy, especially with everything that has happened with my mother’s death,” she said about David’s experience in the Philippines. “But David, he always supports me.”

The couple made their reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after they met in a Facebook group for deaf singles. Fans have watched them face several challenges, including that Sheila – who is hearing impaired – struggled to communicate with David in sign language.

Additionally, David and Sheila faced tragedy when her mom, Remedios Mangubat, died during the July 30 episode. Remedios’ death came the day after David met her family during an awkward gathering.

“Last night I finally met Sheila’s family, but when we woke the next morning, an awful thing had happened,” he explained in his confessional. “Sheila’s mother had died.”

Later in the episode, Sheila noted that her mother died after sustaining injuries when she fell down the stairs in the family’s home. The TLC personality said that the stairs were not nailed down properly and gave out when Remedios was on the staircase.

After her mother died, Sheila asked David if he could pay for repairs in her house. He admitted he couldn’t afford it, which left Sheila feeling self-conscious. She even insisted she wasn’t using him for his money.

A final obstacle the couple faced before David felt confident enough to propose was for him to feel comfortable with Sheila’s son, Jhonreil. After David explained that it was “important” for him to have a relationship with Jhonreil, they bonded during a beach outing with Sheila during the August 20 episode.

Jhonreil admitted he was initially “nervous” to meet David, though he said he felt much more comfortable and shared his plans to learn sign language so that they “can talk a little.”

Fans will have to tune in to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sunday at 8 p.m. to find out how Sheila responds to David’s proposal.