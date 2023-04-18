Going strong? 90 Day Fiancé fans are watching Lidia Morel and Scott Wern’s love story unfold during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. Keep scrolling to learn about their relationship, find out if they’re still together and more.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Lidia and Scott Meet?

Lidia, who fans of the franchise already know as The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno’s mother, met Scott online. They communicated for a year before he took an overseas trip to visit Lidia in the Dominican Republic.

“I am a 56-year-old woman who’s only had one relationship,” Lidia explained during the season premiere on April 17, 2023. “I hope Scott is worthy. Because I didn’t wait 12 years of my life for a tiny thing.”

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Lidia’s Ex, Pedro Jimeno Sr.?

The TLC personality was previously in a relationship with Pedro Jimeno Sr., though their romance ended on a sour note. In addition to Pedro, the pair share one daughter, Nicole Jimeno.

“I remember the last time I had contact with him was March 2010 and I remember he gave me 5,000 pesos. And since then, I’ve never had contact with him again,” Lidia revealed about her ex during a confessional. “I let it go because when you are done with a relationship, I’m the kind of person that will not chase after you.”

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Lidia’s Family Approve of Scott?

While Lidia seems smitten with Scott, a teaser clip for the season revealed that he didn’t instantly hit it off with Nicole.

“We can’t communicate, we have to rely on a translator,” he told the mother of two in the video, which prompted Nicole to defend her mother.

She said, “When you come here, you know she cannot speak English.”

After Nicole accused Scott of wanting to make Lidia feel like a “clown,” she accused him of being a “liar” in a confessional.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Lidia and Scott Still Together?

Neither Lidia nor Scott have confirmed the status of their relationship. However, ​they both still follow each other on Instagram, which may be a clue that they may still be together.

Viewers can watch Lidia and Scott’s love story during season 3 of the spinoff series premieres on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 P.M. ET/PT.