Pedro Jimeno got into a physical fight with his mom Lidia Morel’s boyfriend, Scott Wern, on the Monday, November 27, episode of TLC‘s The Family Chantel after Scott, 52, was secretly filmed with other women.

The brawl came after Pedro’s younger sister, Nicole Jimeno, sent a friend to spy on Scott at his hotel. The friend recorded several videos of Scott giving various women his phone number.

Later, while practicing martial arts together at the gym, Scott asked Pedro, 32, not to take “cheap shots,” before Pedro confronted Scott about being dishonest with his mother.

After Scott asked Pedro why he was being aggressive, Scott got in Pedro’s face and asked, “Are you here to kick my ass?” before pushing him.

The pair had to be separated as the fight continued to escalate, despite Scott telling Pedro he had good intentions with his mother. When Pedro confronted Scott with the video footage of him with other women, Scott excused the behavior by saying he talked to everyone.

The explosive conversation ended when Pedro walked out of the room, and Scott said he planned to have sex with Lidia, 56, out of spite.

Scott and Lidia’s love story, which audiences watched unfold on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, began when the pair met online. They talked for a year before Scott traveled to the Dominican Republic to meet Lidia in person. The couple faced many problems in their onscreen relationship, most notably due to a language barrier between them.

“I feel like when I was talking to you in Florida, maybe things were easy because we were having shorter conversations,” Scott told Lidia, with the help of the show’s translator, on the May 29 episode. “And then when we’re spending a lot of time together, we’re having longer conversations.”

The conversation represented a breaking point in their relationship, as the couple seemingly broke up after Scott angrily left the room. The two unfollowed each other on social media following the on camera split and haven’t yet reconnected online.

After Scott broke up with Lidia, he reunited with his much younger Colombian ex-girlfriend, Lis, who previously ghosted him after he bought her expensive gifts. Scott and Lis’ reunion played out on the June 19 episode of Love in Paradise, as Lis, 29, joined Scott on a romantic Puerto Plata getaway originally planned for Lidia.

However, the relationship seemed to end as quickly as it started, as the pair had seemingly called it quits by the June 26 episode, which ended with Lis leaving their vacation together in tears.

“I decide to come because I felt maybe this time be different. But this morning, he start to act kind of creepy, I don’t know,” Lis said about Scott in a June 26 confessional. “Just, he telling me all the time, like, that he love me. I wasn’t feeling prepared for that.”