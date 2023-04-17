90 Day Fiancé star Lidia Jimeno has found a new American love interest in her online boyfriend, Scott Wern — but what does he do for a living? Keep reading to find out more about Scott’s job and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise’ Star Scott’s Job?

Scott works in the medical field as a respiratory therapist. According to the Mayo Clinic, respiratory therapists “work under the direction of doctors and treat a range of patients, from premature infants whose lungs are not fully developed to elderly people with lung disease.” Job functions of the position include giving patients oxygen, managing ventilators and administering drugs to the lungs.

Scott shared via his personal Instagram page that his two sons followed in his footsteps and are also respiratory therapists. Apart from his job in the medical field, the 90 Day Fiancé newbie is also a bodybuilder.

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Lidia and Scott Meet?

Lidia met Scott online and the pair communicated for a year before Scott made the trip to the Dominican Republic to meet her for the first time. Their first in-person meeting is set to be documented on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.

“I am a 56-year-old woman, who’s only had one relationship,” The Family Chantel alum told producers before the U.S. native’s arrival, in a teaser clip shared by Us Weekly. “I hope Scott is worthy. Because I didn’t wait 12 years of my life for a tiny thing.”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Lidia and Scott Still Together?

While it is unclear if Lidia and Scott are still together, it’s clear he’s set to bump heads with Lidia’s daughter, Nicole Jimeno.

“We can’t communicate, we have to rely on a translator,” Scott is seen telling Lidia in the teaser, prompting Nicole to her feet to come to her mother’s defense.

“When you come here, you know she cannot speak English,” the Dominican Republic native clapped back, accusing him of wanting her mother to feel like a “clown.” In a separate private confessional, Nicole called Scott a “liar,” before breaking down in tears.

“My mom just want love [sic],” Nicole told the cameras after Lidia angrily tells Scott to leave.

TLC also teased that Scott’s old Colombian flame is also set to make an appearance, attempting to rekindle their former romance.

Viewers will have to tune into 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise on Mondays at 8 P.M. ET/PT to find out how their romance plays out.