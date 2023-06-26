New love! 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 star Scott Wern has a new girlfriend — well, sort of. After his split from 90 Day Fiancé alum Pedro Jimeno’s mom, Lidia Morel, Scott reunited with his ex Lis. Scroll on to learn more about Lis and her relationship with Scott, plus find out why Scott and Lidia split on 90 Day Fiancé.

Who Is Scott’s Girlfriend Lis?

90 Day Fiancé fans heard about Scott and Lis on the May 27 episode of Love in Paradise season 3. Lidia and Scott sat down with Lidia’s daughter Nicole Jimeno, who asked about Scott’s Colombian ex-girlfriend. Scott revealed that Lis was 29 years old — the same age as his daughter — which shocked Nicole and Lidia. At the time, Scott was 51 years old and Lidia was 56 years old.

“What is he doing with me?” Lidia asked.

Scott also revealed that Lis ghosted him after he bought her expensive gifts. Nicole said she didn’t believe Lis “was in love with him” and only dated him for his money.

During the June 5 episode, Nicole accused Scott of lying about being in contact with Lis.

“All suspicions I had about you are true,” Nicole said. “You are talking with your ex-girlfriend, Colombian, when you, you told me, ‘Oh no, I don’t have any communication with her.’ You are a bulls–tter, you are a liar.”

Shortly after Scott and Lidia ended their relationship, Scott reunited with Lis for a romantic getaway in Puerto Plata that he originally planned for Lidia, as seen on the June 19 episode of Love in Paradise. Lis revealed that she and Scott felt a connection when they dated the first time around and that she found him “charming.” However, Scott began talking about marriage with Lis, which “freaked” her out. The two of them stayed in contact as he began dating Lidia, but Lis wanted Scott back, so she was thrilled when he asked to meet up with her.

After an emotional embrace, Lis apologized to Scott for hurting him. “I’m just happy that you’re here,” Scott told her. “I just don’t want to lose you again.”

Are Scott and Lis Still Together?

Scott and Lis appear to still be together. He made their relationship Instagram official on June 14 by sharing photos and a video of them out to dinner. Scott has posted Lis a few more times since then, including a throwback video from two and a half years ago in which he told Lis he loved her, seemingly for the first time, after visiting her in Cali, Colombia. She gasped and kissed him on the cheek as Scott’s smile beamed.

Scott revealed a few more details about Lis in the comments of another video on June 20. A fan asked if Lis has visited Scott in Florida yet, to which he replied, “Can’t say.” He also said that she does not have an Instagram account because “she is very introverted.”

Why Did Scott and Lidia Split on ‘90 Day Fiancé’?

Scott met Lidia online, where they communicated for a year. Scott then took a trip to the Dominican Republic to meet Lidia in person for the first time. However, they faced a language barrier, and Scott realized that he didn’t have as much chemistry with Lidia as he thought. Scott broke up with Lidia on the May 29 episode of Love in Paradise.