Trouble in paradise. 90 Day Fiancé star Scott Wern said that he doesn’t feel “chemistry” with Lidia Jimeno as they continue to struggle with their language barrier.

In a teaser clip for the Monday, May 29, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise shared by the TLC Instagram account, Scott, 52, recruited the help of the show’s translator so that he could communicate with Lidia, 56, without using a translation app.

“I feel like when I was talking to you in Florida, maybe things were easy because we were having shorter conversations,” Scott told Lidia. “And then when we’re spending a lot of time together, we’re having longer conversations.”

The Florida native explained that he found it difficult to communicate with Lidia because they had to rely on the app, which didn’t always work. “I’m just getting f–king ​frustrated with the whole process,” he said.

Lidia expressed her confusion in a confessional, noting that Scott previously said he “didn’t care” that they speak different languages in the past. “Now he tells me that he can’t take it anymore, but I think Scott has very little patience,” she continued.

While speaking to Scott, the mother of two said that she doesn’t believe their language barrier is an issue and complained that he was “not putting in the time” to make their relationship work.

“I think the language barrier is a huge f–king problem,” he replied. “I’m trying to be realistic”

Scott went on to note that he “really cares” about Lidia and he’s “invested a lot of time getting to know her.”

“She’s a beautiful person,” he told the translator. “I feel bad, but I just don’t feel the chemistry.”

The pair met online and communicated for a year before Scott traveled to the Dominican Republic to meet Lidia in person.

“I am a 56-year-old woman who’s only had one relationship,” Lidia said during the season 3 premiere on April 17. “I hope Scott is worthy. Because I didn’t wait 12 years of my life for a tiny thing.”

The tough conversation featured on the May 29 episode is not the first time the couple has faced roadblocks due to their differing languages.

“We can’t communicate, we have to rely on a translator,” Scott told Lidia during a season 3 episode, which prompted her daughter, Nicole Jimeno, to defend her mother.

She said, “When you come here, you know she cannot speak English.”

Nicole then accused Scott of making her mother look like a “clown” and dubbed him as a “liar” during a confessional.