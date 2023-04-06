A star in the making. 90 Day Fiancé alum Pedro Jimeno’s mom, Lidia Morel, considers herself an “influencer” days ahead of her 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise debut.

Lidia took to Instagram on Thursday, April 6, to share a photo of herself using the viral Barbie filter fans are using to promote the upcoming film.

“This Barbie is an influential influencer,” the reality star wrote over the photo, as she posed with her hands on her hips in a red, long-sleeved wrap dress. The image Lidia used was originally shared to her Instagram in December 2022.

“Hello!!!” she captioned the post, tagging the 90 Day Fiancé Instagram account.

The Dominican Republic native – who was previously featured on her son and former daughter-in-law’s spinoff series, The Family Chantel – is set to make her debut on the TLC franchise as she embarks on a romance with her American boyfriend, Scott Wren.

“I am a 56-year-old woman, who’s only had one relationship,” Lidia said during a confessional in a teaser clip from the upcoming season. “I hope Scott is worthy. Because I didn’t wait 12 years of my life for a tiny thing.”

Lidia and Scott met online and chatted for a year before he traveled to the Caribbean nation to meet the mother of two in person. While the pair’s first face-to-face encounter was documented for season 3 of the spinoff series, a clip from the upcoming season seemingly shows Lidia and Scott getting off on the wrong foot.

“We can’t communicate, we have to rely on a translator,” Scott told Lidia. While it’s unclear how she reacted to his words, Lidia’s daughter, Nicole Jimeno, came to her mother’s defense.

“When you come here, you know she cannot speak English,” Nicole clapped back at her mom’s boyfriend. “And now, you want to feel her like a clown [sic],” she added before telling the producers that “he’s a liar.”

“My mom just want love [sic],” Nicole added as her mother was seen telling Scott to leave.

Fans can follow along with Lidia and Scott’s journey when season 3 of the spinoff series premieres on TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, April 17, at 8 P.M. ET/PT.