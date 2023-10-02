90 Day Fiancé stars Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi have called it quits.

The former couple detailed the end of their relationship during part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all on Sunday, October 1.

Amanda, 31, explained that she and Razvan, 26, are just friends, adding that they broke up a few weeks after she returned to the United States. She went on to note that “Razvan was focused on his career and himself,” which made it difficult to pursue a relationship.

While reflecting on their relationship, Amanda admitted she “can be a bitch” and said her attitude was likely due to “processing her emotions.”

Amanda’s sister, Ashley, also made an appearance during the reunion to state she wasn’t surprised that the pair split.

Ashley hinted that Amanda and Razvan might have ended their romance because he was controlling of her social media presence, noting that her sister interacted with “one main guy” that Razvan did not want her to talk to. While Amanda admitted she had “flirtatious” banter with the other man, she said their relationship wasn’t necessarily romantic.

Meanwhile, Razvan said he knew he wasn’t ready to fully commit to Amanda when they first met during her visit to Romania. He added that he was still willing to “give Amanda another chance” and planned to visit her in the United States. However, they were seemingly not on the same page and Amanda explained she wouldn’t let Razvan stay with her during the visit.

Amanda met the model shortly after she lost her husband of eight years, Jason Wilhelm, to ampullary cancer in 2022. The pair connected on TikTok before Amanda – who shared two kids with Jason – traveled to Romania to give their romance a shot.

The duo faced many roadblocks once they were together in person, including Amanda missing her kids, their differing opinions regarding their sex life and their different plans for the future.

TLC

As their romance seemed to crumble on screen, fans wondered if Amanda and Razvan called it quits after rumors began to swirl that she was dating a man named Cody Alvers. While Ashley didn’t reveal the name of Amanda’s friend during the reunion, it’s likely that she was talking about Cody.

​The dating speculation began when fans noticed that Cody seemingly referenced her TikTok name, “Red Flag Amanda,” by writing, “Red Flag A…,” in his own bio next to a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, the TLC personality had “The Difference” written in her bio, which seemingly referenced his TikTok name, @CodyTheDifference.

In July, Cody set the record straight about his relationship with Amanda amid the romance rumors. “We are just friends,” he exclusively told In Touch. “Amanda and I have never dated or even met.”