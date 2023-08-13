90 Day Fiancé star David Dangerfield works two jobs, but he still may in be over his head after his girlfriend Sheila Mangubat asked him for money for an expensive home repair after the sudden death of her mother.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star David Dangerfield’s Net Worth?

David’s net worth is estimated to be under $250,000, according to multiple sources.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star David Make Money?

David currently works two jobs while living in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I work at a grocery store stocking shelves,” David shared during his debut on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in June 2023. “And also at a casino [where I do the] cleaning. I like to work there because it’s interesting seeing all the people having a good time until they lose money.”

David also earns a paycheck for his participation in filming the TLC series. His exact salary hasn’t been confirmed, though Before the 90 Days cast make between $500 to $1,000 per episode. Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

Sheila Revealed She Needed David’s Help Financially

During season 6 of the spinoff, David traveled to meet Sheila for the first time in her hometown of Cebu, Philippines. Prior to his overseas departure, David’s friends and family were concerned that Sheila was using him for money as he had sent over $3,000 before their first in-person meeting.

“Sheila never asked me for any money in the first year. Then this last year, she started asking,” the TLC personality said in American Sign Language in another scene. “When COVID hit, she lost her job and her house was destroyed by a fire. Then it was hit again by a typhoon. I love Sheila, so I want to help her.”

While the pair shared immediate sparks during their airport meeting, David admitted he was “overwhelmed” when seeing the conditions of her home. Upon walking in, sewage water was running everywhere and the Nebraska native noted that it smelt like feces and urine.

One day after David’s visit, Sheila’s mom, Remedios Mangubat, died after she fell down the stairs in their family’s home. The TLC personality said during the July 30 episode that the stairs were not nailed down properly, so they gave out and Remedios died from the impact of the fall. The accident took place around 5 ​a.m., so the family learned about the fatal fall when they woke up in the morning.

Following the accident, Sheila admitted she needed David’s help to pay for changes to her house because she didn’t have a job.

“It’s going to be expensive to fix the house,” David explained during the August 13 episode. “I can’t pay for all of it.”

Sheila – who is also hearing impaired after an accident in her childhood – explained in a confessional that her life “in Philippines is so difficult.” She continued, “I have job before pandemic, but it’s very hard for me to find work right now. I feel embarrassed, but I don’t have anybody in my family that can help me financially.”