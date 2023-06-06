While fans were introduced to the love story of Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the mother of two heartbreakingly revealed she was a widow her husband, Jason Wilhelm, died suddenly after a battle with ampullary cancer. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about her late husband, his obituary and more.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Amanda Wilhem’s Husband?

Amanda is a mother of two young children and was married to her husband, Jason, for eight years before his sudden cancer diagnosis.

“We were best friends and I would’ve never expected a future without him,” the Louisiana native told viewers during her debut on the June 4 episode. “But about a year ago, Jason started having lung problems. He felt like he may have pneumonia or something, like in his chest.”

While doctors initially dismissed his issues after nothing surfaced on X-rays or CT scans, Jason continued to press his physicians that something was “wrong.”

Eight months after his initial doctor’s visit, he was diagnosed with stage four terminal ampullary cancer.

“The cancer was throughout his body. And the doctor said, best case scenario would be for him to live three months with chemotherapy,” she tearfully revealed to produces. “And only 10 days after his diagnosis, I was looking at him and kind of seeing … his life left his eyes and he was gone.”

What Is Ampullary Cancer?

Ampullary cancer is a rare cancer that forms in the digestive system.

According to the Mayo Clinic, ampullary cancer “forms near many other parts of the digestive system, such as the liver, pancreas and small intestine. When ampullary cancer grows, it may affect these other organs.” It’s not clear what causes the condition and treatment often involves extensive surgery to remove the cancer.

When Did Amanda’s Husband Jason Die?

According to his obituary, Jason died at the age of 45 on March 19, 2022.

“Jason was a funny, caring, strong man. He made a room light up by just being in it,” his obituary read. “He loved being a father and his children meant the world to him. He will be missed greatly.”