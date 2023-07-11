90 Day Fiancé star Amanda Wilhelm sparked rumors that she’s dating a new man named Cody Alvers amid her rumored split from boyfriend and costar Razvan Ciocoi, but the TikToker is speaking out and setting the record straight.

“We are just friends,” Cody ​exclusively tells In Touch. “Amanda and I have never dated or even met.”

Rumors began to swirl that Amanda, 31, and Cody ​were a romantic item when fans noticed that he seemingly referenced her TikTok name, “Red Flag Amanda,” by writing, “Red Flag A…,” in his own TikTok bio alongside a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Amanda had “The Difference” written in her bio. The line seemingly referenced his TikTok name, @CodyTheDifference.

Both Amanda and Cody have since deleted the lines from their profiles.

Amanda and Cody sparked dating rumors amid speculation that she and Razvan, 26, have split.

The pair made their reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, while fans watched Amanda and Razvan meet for the first time during her trip to Romania during the June 18 episode.

However, their first day together got off to a rough start when Amanda instantly felt uncomfortable. She admitted she missed her two kids and was too distracted to fully get to know Razvan.

Before her romance with Razvan, Amanda was married to Jason Wilhelm for eight years until died suddenly after a battle with ampullary cancer. She met the model soon after.

During her trip, Amanda’s son, Jr., called and asked to speak to Razvan. He unexpectedly said, “My Dada died,” while on the phone.

“It’s hard to be in the moment and enjoy things because I am a little bit distracted. I feel guilty for leaving my kids. But, I need to see if this is the right guy to bring into my kids’ life, to, you know, have a future with,” she said at the time, considering the possibility of cutting her trip shorter. “But what’s so hard is Razvan doesn’t fully understand them losing their dad, they still have all these feelings and I don’t know, there’s no guidebook to get you through this, you just have to do your best. … I don’t want them to be hurt again.”

The drama continued when Amanda turned down a key to Razvan’s apartment and admitted she didn’t know if she would return to Romania.

Following her decision, Razvan shared his surprise plan to travel to Louisiana for a tourist Visa interview. Amanda explained she wasn’t thrilled with the idea because she thought it might be too soon for him to meet her kids.

TLC

“I know the kids come first,” he said in a confessional. “But I feel like she’s not even trying to make things so that the kids understand, ‘Look, Mama meet this guy,’ she cares about me, like, I don’t know. It makes me feel sad.”

While neither Amanda nor Razvan have publicly confirmed their relationship status, she seemingly hinted that they’re still together when she left three black heart emojis in the comments section of one of Razvan’s Instagram posts in June.

Additionally, both Amanda and Razvan still follow each other on social media.