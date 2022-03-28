Money in the bank! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Gino Palazzolo shared details about why his net worth is estimated to be more than $1 million.

The Sunday, March 27 episode the hit TLC franchise caught up with the couple two days after their romantic mountainside engagement. Gino, 51, and Jasmine Pineda, 34, were settling into her new apartment in her hometown of Panama City, Panama — which is when she and the Michigan native started to discuss finances.

“She had a roommate previously, but she had trouble in that situation and she couldn’t afford her own place, so I offered to pay for this apartment,” Gino explained. “We pulled the trigger pretty quick on because I want her to be comfortable and happy until I can get us through the K-1 process and bring Jasmine to the U.S.A.”

He continued, “The amount of money I’m gonna be helping Jasmine with her apartment is a lot of money for me right now because I’m not working. I have to pay all my bills back in the U.S.A. and my rent and then help Jasmine here in Panama. I know it’s only a temporary thing, but the K-1 visa process could take a long time so, I’m a little worried about that.”

Earlier in the season, Gino revealed his career is in automotive engineering but he had been laid off from his previous job amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Jasmine’s rent is $700 American dollars, Gino was more concerned about the overall total of the rent plus utilities for the new apartment. Jasmine said she could not afford the rent by herself even though she worked three jobs, and she was not interested in getting a roommate to help share expenses. Jasmine felt Gino was hesitant to spend money on her but he insisted he was just concerned that it would be hard for him to find a job once he returned to the states due to the pandemic.

“Luckily, I have a lot of investments,” Gino explained about his financial portfolio in his confessional. “I buy and sell my own stock and my value hit like, $650,000 or something like that. But that’s basically money for our retirement, so I don’t want to touch any of that right now.”

According to multiple outlets, Gino’s net worth is estimated to be about $1.5 million between his job and his investments.

On top of the 90 Day Fiancé star’s unemployment status, he was always facing pressure from his family to get Jasmine to sign a prenup so he could protect his assets in case they were to divorce in the future. Gino also had concerns about Jasmine’s financial expectations once she arrives in America. “Especially since we got engaged, I’m a little concerned about the way Jasmine talks about finances,” he told producers. “It makes me worry a lot about our future and I’m just hoping it’s something we can work out.”

Fortunately, it seems like everything worked out for Gino in the end. In December 2021, In Touch confirmed Gino took a job as a product development engineer at Faurecia that June. According to Glassdoor, yearly salaries can range from $75,055 to $325,111. Since he most likely would received a mid- to higher-end of the salary range thanks to his 20-plus years of experience in his field, it seems he was able to find a job that would help him financially support both himself and Jasmine.