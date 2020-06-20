New look! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Angela Deem treated herself to cosmetic surgery procedures after the quarantine was lifted in Georgia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“After this long stay at home order I was definitely ready for my Botox fix!” the 54-year-old said during her visit with Dr. Wright Jones. The TLC star drove four hours to his office in Atlanta on Friday, June 19. Dr. Jones refreshed Angela’s youthful look with Botox and fillers, for a total of $3,000.

The Hazelhurst, Georgia native has been open about her cosmetic procedures. In December 2019, she showed off the results of her last appointment and set the record straight after fans thought her new look was a result of Instagram filters.

During season 3 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Angela got candid about the reason why she decided to experiment with fillers. “I want to look as fresh as I can and maybe a little younger. OK, a lot younger,” Angela said, adding that she wanted to impress her much younger partner, Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela and Michael, 32, were first introduced to fans on season 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. They documented their first in-person meeting after Angela traveled to Michael’s native country of Nigeria following months of dating online. The couple experienced some ups and downs in their relationship and often fought over Angela’s trust issues. They also hit a major roadblock when Michael’s K-1 visa, which would allow him to legally enter the United States as Angela’s fiancé, was denied.

By the end of season 3, they celebrated their engagement with a traditional Nigerian party but they had not decided if they wanted to re-file for Michael’s K-1 visa or if they wanted to get married in Nigeria, then file for a spousal visa so Michael could enter the country as Angela’s husband.

The couple shared an update when they returned for season 5 of Happily Ever After. Angela revealed she and Michael did re-file for his K-1 visa, but since the process was taking too long, they decided they would tie the knot in Nigeria and go forward with the spousal visa. But they faced another obstacle: Angela needed to bring a family member with her to Nigeria to witness the wedding. Fans will have to tune in to see if Angela and Michael do make it down the aisle.

