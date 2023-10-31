Amy Slaton turned 36 on October 28, but it did not appear to be a good day for her. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, who finalized her divorce from Michael Halterman on September 6, posted a TikTok video of herself crying instead of celebrating her birthday.

“It’s my birthday and I’ll cry if I want to, cry if I want to,” she sang in the clip. Fans flooded the comments section of the video with supportive messages. “Hope you are okay,” one person wrote, while another added, “Always remember you are an amazing person.”

Amy did not specify why she was so upset on her big day. However, this was her first birthday since she split from Michael, 40, in February. News of the pair’s breakup was made public when Michael filed divorce papers on March 13. He listed February 24 as the date of separation. The divorce was finalized on September 6.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton Halterman/TikTok

1000-Lb. Sisters premiered in 2020 but Amy and Michael’s relationship began long before that. The exes were high school sweethearts and started dating in 2015. They tied the knot in March 2019 and have two children. Their son Gage was born in November 2020, followed by another son, Glenn, in July 2022. Amy and Michael share joint custody of the kids after their divorce.

Amy and Michael have not publicly spoken about the reason for their split. When Michael filed for divorce in March he requested a civil restraining order, which prevented either party from making public statements or social media posts about one another. He also requested that he and Amy keep 500 feet away from each other and each other’s residencies at all times. It’s unclear whether these provisions are in place now that the divorce has been finalized.

Youtube

Amid the divorce proceedings, Amy seemingly began seeing someone new. In August, the reality star posted a video from Glenn’s birthday celebrations and fans noticed a mystery man in the background. He was later identified by The Sun as Tony Rodgers. The site reported that Amy and Tony had been seeing each other since May and that their relationship was already “getting serious.” However, Amy has yet to confirm the relationship or post about Tony on social media.

Following her tearful birthday, Amy looked much happier in her subsequent TikTok posts. She celebrated Halloween with her sons on Tuesday, October 31, and happily showed off their costumes, as well as her own, in various videos.