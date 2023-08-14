1000-Lb. Sisters fans are wondering if Amy Slaton has a new boyfriend following her split from her estranged husband, Michael Halterman. Rumors began to swirl after social media users spotted a mystery man in her social media post.

Does ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Have a New Boyfriend?

Speculation that there’s a new man in Amy’s life began when she took to YouTube in August ​2023 to share a video of her family celebrating her son Glenn’s birthday at a hibachi restaurant.

Amy and her family were seen sitting at a table as the chef prepared their meal in front of them. She panned the camera around the table to show several familiar faces. However, fans didn’t recognize one mystery man that wore a black T-shirt with the Scream movie logo on it.

While the TLC personality didn’t reveal who the man was, she hinted they might be dating by referring to him as “daddy” several times in the clip.

Shortly after Amy shared the clip on August 10, a handful of fans took to social media to speculate that the mother of two is dating the mystery man. “Amy’s new bf?” the person asked. Another added, “Yikes… referring to her new bf as daddy is definitely not good for those kids.”

The birthday party was attended by several of Glenn’s family members, though Michael didn’t appear in the clip and seemingly skipped the celebration.

When Did ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Stars Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman Split?

Amy and Michael got married in March 2019. They welcomed baby No. 1, son Gage, in November 2020, followed by their second son, Glenn, in July 2022.

Despite being seemingly happy in their relationship during season 4 of the reality show, split rumors began to circulate in February 2023 when The Sun reported that Amy and their sons moved out of their shared home in Kentucky.

Three weeks later, In Touch confirmed that Michael filed for divorce in March. The father of two filed for dissolution of marriage with children, according to Kentucky court records viewed by In Touch.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/YouTube

As the petitioner, Michael requested that both he and Amy attend a case management conference, according to the court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch. He also asked for a civil restraining order, which would prevent Michael and Amy from being within 500 feet of each other.

Additionally, the mill operator requested that he and Amy receive temporary joint custody of both their children and that neither of them would be allowed to publicly discuss their divorce. The paperwork also listed February 24, 2023, as their official date of separation.