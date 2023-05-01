Speaking out? 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton seemingly hinted at her custody agreement for sons Gage and Glenn for the first time with her estranged husband, Michael Halterman.

“Had a blast last night,” the TLC personality, 35, shared via Instagram on Monday, May 1, alongside photos of a night out with friends that included her sister Tammy Slaton. “Now to go pick up my boys … can’t wait to see my new again. We love y’all.”

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

In the photos, the Slaton sisters looked in high spirits as they posed alongside a group of women. In another snap, Tammy proudly showed off her weight loss progress as she can be seen standing on her own as the wheelchair she previously used was out of sight.

Amy — who shares sons, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months, with her estranged husband — was granted temporary joint custody of her young boys, along with a court-appointed schedule with Michael that would allow them to “maximize the amount of available parenting time.” In Touch previously confirmed Micheal, 40, filed for dissolution of marriage against the YouTube personality on March 13, according to Kentucky records exclusively obtained by In Touch.

However, there won’t be any personal drop-offs between the former flames as Michael also requested a civil restraining order that would require both parties to stay more than 500 feet from each other or each other’s residences. The restraining order also barred the reality TV couple from making public statements or social media posts about their divorce. Any communication between them is also required to go through a court-approved app.

The dad of two’s request came after Amy reportedly filed an order for emergency protection against him on February 28, following an alleged fight that turned violent, according to The Sun. The protection order was later amended on March 8 to allow Michael supervised visitation with their children while accompanied by his mother and sister, the publication reported.

The court paperwork also gave Michael permission to “enter onto their marital residence at an agreed upon time and date to recover his clothing, paperwork and personal effects.” Michael “had no objection” to a third party supervisor during his time on the premises.

Amy and Michael began their relationship as high school sweethearts who later tied the knot in 2019. After welcoming their first son in November 2020, the reality TV personalities were considering taking a step away from the cameras to focus on being new parents.

“If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” Amy told The Sun in February 2022. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”

Unfortunately, after welcoming baby No. 2 in July 2022, one of the first signs of trouble in the marriage came Amy reportedly moved out of the couple’s marital home in February. At the time, she reportedly moved in with her sister, who was living in a home that was previously in their family.