1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is not a fan of her sister Amy Slaton’s new boyfriend, Tony Rodgers.

Tammy, 37, “does not like Tony at all,” an insider close to the reality star told The Sun. The TLC personality has gotten to know Amy’s new boyfriend well, as he reportedly lives with the sisters and Amy’s children. Even before he moved to Kentucky, Tammy would accompany Amy on trips to Michigan to visit her man.

The source claimed that Amy, 35, and Tony “fought so much” on their most recent trip “that they missed numerous exits and just screamed at each other the whole time.” Additionally, the insider claimed that Tammy believes “Tony does nothing but live off of Amy.”

Despite seemingly being happy with her new romance, Amy has not publicly addressed her relationship with Tony.

Speculation that there’s a new man in Amy’s life began when she took to YouTube ​on August 10 to share a video from her family’s celebration for her son Glenn’s birthday at a hibachi restaurant. As she panned the camera around the table to show several familiar faces, fans noticed a man they didn’t recognize.

Amy didn’t reveal who he was or give details about their relationship, though she hinted they might be dating by referring to him as “daddy” several times in the video.

The Sun later identified Amy’s new man as Tony on August 16. According to the report, the pair have been dating for “about three months.”

The Kentucky native has found love following her split from her estranged husband, Michael Halterman. The pair got married in March 2019, while they welcomed their eldest son, Gage, in November 2020, followed by their son, Glenn, in July 2022.

Fans were shocked when rumors began to circulate that Amy and Michael, 40, split in February when it was reported that she and her sons moved in with Tammy. In Touch confirmed three weeks later that Michael filed for divorce in March. He filed for dissolution of marriage with children, according to Kentucky court records viewed by In Touch.

In the paperwork, the mill operator requested that both he and Amy attend a case management conference. Michael also asked for a civil restraining order, which would prevent them both from being within 500 feet of each other.

Additionally, Michael requested that he and Amy receive temporary joint custody of their son and that they be prohibited from publicly discussing their divorce.