Baby brother! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) gave birth to baby No. 2 with her husband, Michael Halterman, in July 2022.

“Welcome Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy wrote via Instagram as she announced her son’s birth on Friday, July 8. She shared several photos of baby Glenn, including a sweet snap of Glenn meeting his big brother, Gage.

The mother of two – who welcomed her first son in November 2020 – revealed in an interview with People that baby Glenn was delivered via c-section on July 5, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

“The wait is finally over … Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman,” the reality star told the outlet. “The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

Amy tracked the baby’s growth throughout her pregnancy with cute graphics that compared the size of the fetus to various fruits and vegetables, which she shared via Instagram.

“15 more days until I get to hold my baby boy!!!” she captioned her last post before Glenn’s birth on June 20 as she compared her unborn child’s size to a head of romaine lettuce.

The happy couple – who met in high school and got married in a wedding ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2019 – first announced the news of her pregnancy in January saying, “Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022.”

“I’m due July 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!” the TLC star wrote at the time alongside a photo of her firstborn son wearing a onesie that read, “I’m going to be a big brother 2022.”

Prior to conceiving her second son, the Kentucky native inspired fans with her impressive weight loss journey, from tipping the scale at 406 pounds during season 1, to dropping over 130 pounds and weighing in at 275 pounds during season 10. However, after welcoming Gage, she admittedly was worried about her fitness progress.

“I’m kind of nervous, because I don’t think I am where I’m supposed to be in my weight loss goal,” she said at the time. “I avoid the scale because then I’m focused on the number going down. And if I see it going up, it’s going to make me depressed and wanna eat more. So, it’s best not to look at it.”

