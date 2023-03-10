Sisterly support. 1000-Lb. Sisters fans applauded Amanda Halterman as she helps to care for sister Amy Halterman (née Slaton)’s sons, Gage and Glenn, amid Amy’s rumored split from husband Michael Halterman.

Amanda shared two heartwarming videos via TikTok on Thursday, March 10, featuring Amy’s baby boys enjoying time at home. In one clip, fans could see Gage, 2, “fast asleep in [Amanda’s] arms,” she captioned the post, calling him her “little chunky monkey.”

The second TikTok showed 8-month-old Glenn playing in the living room with his mama and auntie, as Amanda teased him with her slipper while he tried to grab it.

Fans gushed over how precious the baby boys are to have Amy, 35, and Amanda.

“That boy is so lucky to have you all,” one social media user commented referring to Gage, to which Amanda replied, “We are blessed to have him. The little ones sure bring so much joy, my heart is definitely full.”

Other commenters also praised the TLC personality for how she and her sister made sure the boys were well taken care of amid their father’s rumored estrangement from Amy.

“Aww little doll, does he notice the absence of his dad at all? Doesn’t seem like it,” one fan wrote, whereas another asked Amanda, “I know you likely can’t say, but did Amy and the babies move in with you?”

Amy and Michael reportedly split earlier this year, and she moved out of their Kentucky home with Gage and Glenn, according to The Sun.

“Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” a source told the outlet on February 27. “They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Reps for Amy and Michael did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment at the time.

One of Amy’s last social media posts with Michael was in October 2022 when the duo attended a Halloween-themed event with their children.

Despite the rumors of their split, the pair’s pregnancy journey to baby No. 2 is unfolding in season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which premiered on January 17. Amy and Michael first met during childhood but didn’t start dating until nearly 10 years later. They tied the knot in March 2019.

Previously, Amy has spoken fondly of her husband, gushing about how “supportive” he is during the show’s January 2020 season 1 premiere.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me,” the reality TV star said at the time. “Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now. “I can tell him anything and everything.”