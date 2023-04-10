1000 Lb. Sisters star Michael Halterman broke his silence amid his divorce from Amy Slaton with a holiday post.

“Happy Easter with my two beautiful boys,” Michael, 40, shared via his Instagram on Sunday, April 9, alongside a photo of his son Glenn seemingly covered in chocolate.

While his other son, Gage, wasn’t pictured, this is the first post the TLC personality has publicly shared since news broke that he filed for divorce from the YouTube personality, 35, after nearly four years of marriage.

The dad of two filed for dissolution of marriage with children against Amy on March 13, according to Kentucky court ​records viewed by In Touch.

Prior to the filing, Amy and her two sons, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 9 months, reportedly moved out of their shared home in February and moved in with her sister and costar, Tammy Slaton, into a Kentucky home that was previously in the family.

“Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” a source told The Sun on February 27. “They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

Amy and the mill operator initially met in high school and went on to tie the knot in March 2016. “My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” the YouTube star said during the 1000-Lb. Sisters debut in January 2020. “I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

The pair went on to welcome two children together, a son named Gage in November 2022 and a son named Glenn in July 2022. Prior to the birth of baby No. 2, Amy and Michael were considering a step back from the spotlight to focus on new parents.

“If they cut down my hours, I’ll be probably fine,” Amy told The Sun in February 2022. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, he [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”

While the future of Amy and Michael’s marriage is unknown, the mom of two recently shut down Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter’s advances earlier this month, noting she “had a man.”

“Go away I don’t want to be with you I have a man stop being a weird stalker [sic],” a message Josh claimed to have received from Amy on April 5, read. “U r a clout chaser [sic].”