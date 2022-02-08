TLC introduced fans to Amy Halterman (née Slaton) and Tammy Slaton from Dixon, Kentucky, on the reality series 1000-Lb Sisters, following two siblings trying to support each other amid their respective weight loss journeys. The show has continued to gain popularity although it’s yet to be confirmed if the pair will return for a fourth season. Find out their net worth and how they make money.

What Is Amy Slaton’s Net Worth and How Does She Make Money?

The soon-to-be mom of two reportedly has a net worth of around $250,000, per Market Realist. In addition to her TV appearances, Amy has a growing YouTube channel that she often posts to with more than 500,000 subscribers. The reality star also does Cameos, which are personalized videos for fans, at $50 per clip and some of which feature her son, Gage.

Although neither Amy nor Tammy have disclosed how much they earn per episode of the show, it’s speculated the figure could be relative to other stars on the small screen. ​​

TLC

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” Business Insider reported. “And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

What Is Tammy Slaton’s Net Worth and How Does She Make Money?

According to multiple reports, Tammy has an estimated net worth of $100,000. It is theorized her earnings are less due to having a smaller YouTube following than Amy with nearly 150,000 subscribers on the video sharing platform.

Like her sibling, Tammy has appeared on three seasons of the show. Chris Combs, their brother, even shared a big update in his sister’s weight loss journey on the finale in January 2022, revealing that Tammy lost 115 pounds while away at a nursing rehab facility.

“I’m glad Tammy is finally getting the help she needs,” Amy said about her sister’s accomplishment. “I just wanted the best for all my siblings.”

Will They Be Returning for a Fourth Season?

Although Tammy seems to be on board for another season, it appears Amy would consider passing up the opportunity amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2 due in July 2022.

TLC

“I’ve been on the show for three years. At first, it was easy, but now that I have Gage it’s like, he doesn’t want me out of his sight,” Amy told The Sun, noting she has a lot to take care of before her second son arrives in the summer. “I like the crew most, filming can be stressful, you’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationship with the crew. But it’s stressful right now, [Gage] needs a lot of attention.”

As for how she makes ends meet with a growing family, “I can’t discuss how much I get paid, but that’s my main job and posting videos on YouTube,” Amy explained before revealing the latest filming update. “We don’t know [when it will resume],” she also told the outlet. “We’re waiting to hear back from the network.”