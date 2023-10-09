Not all of the stars of Sister Wives made the guest list for Christine Brown’s wedding to David Woolley. In light of the nuptials, fans are likely wondering which of the Brown family members were there to celebrate the newlyweds.

Did Kody Brown Attend Christine Brown and David Woolley’s Wedding?

Christine’s ex-husband, Kody Brown, did not make the cut for her wedding to David. The former couple spiritually wed in 1994, while Christine announced their split in November 2021.

They share kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely.

Did Robyn Brown Attend Christine Brown and David Woolley’s Wedding?

Robyn Brown is Kody’s last remaining wife. Similar to her husband, she also didn’t attend Christine and David’s wedding.

Fans likely won’t be surprised by the snub, as Christine has been open about her complex relationship with Robyn in the past.

Did Meri Brown Attend Christine Brown and David Woolley’s Wedding?

Meri Brown might not be married to Kody anymore, though she still didn’t make the guest list for the celebration.

The mother of one implied that she and Kody split during a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One. However, they didn’t confirm their ​breakup until January 2023.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the TLC stars shared via Instagram in a joint statement at the time. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Did Janelle Brown Attend Christine Brown and David Woolley’s Wedding?

Janelle Brown was Christine’s only former sister wife to attend the wedding.

While In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle and Kody split in December 2022, she and Christine have remained close. The Cooking with Just Christine star even told David that she and Janelle are a package deal early on in their relationship.

“When I told him, I’m like, ‘I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife, and everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me and all of her children come with me too. There’s not just me,’” Christine recalled to People. “And he’s like, ‘Okay. Okay.’”

Janelle also shared a photo of the gorgeous scenery from the wedding one day after the ceremony. “Moab, UT in all its splendor,” she captioned a photo of the sunset via Instagram. “Such a beautiful place, especially as the sun is setting.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Did the Brown Children Attend Christine Brown and David Woolley’s Wedding?

It’s not currently clear which of Kody’s 18 kids attended the wedding. However, Christine’s son Paedon and her father walked her down the aisle.

When Did Christine Brown and David Woolley Get Married?

Christine and David tied the knot during a ceremony in Moab, Utah, on October 7.

“It’s a ​​fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have,” Christine told People following the nuptials. “I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

David added, “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad. She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”